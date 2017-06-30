GREETINGS: our first contribution to Village Voices!

CHURCH SERVICES: at St Mary’s East Guldeford - Sunday 2nd July - 9.15 am. Vicar: Ruth Gostelow 01797 227972

FESTIVITIES: ‘Art of Communication’ - Art Exhibition 6th - 9th July inside St Mary’s Church. Open Daily 11-4.00 pm. Free Entry. Enjoy a cup of tea and piece of cake while viewing this exhibition that brings together individual contributions from around the world. Wea re asking for strips (30cm x 5cm) to link together to form a giant paper chain. Links to be submitted by 6th July to Anne North, Church Farm House, (annenorth1@aol.com, 01797 225352)

SALTS FARM SHOP: 01797 226540. www.saltsfarmshop.co.uk. Village Coffee morning every Wednesday at 11.00am - meet the locals.

SALTS FARM STITCHING CLUB: Thursday 6th July 10.30am – 12.30pm – Bring along something to work on, have a cup of coffee and chat with fellow stitchers.

ART CLASSES: Drop in Art Classes every Thursday morning 10am – 12noon. For details contact Anne North. 01797 225352.

