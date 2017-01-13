CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Service this Sunday (January 15), 11am with Reverend Jean Manning, this will be Jean’s last regular Service for Etchingham as she has decided to retire, everyone is invited to came and say a big ‘thank you’ and wish her well, please come along to wish her well in her retirement, refreshments will be served after the Service.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

MUSIC AT THE CLUB: The next ‘Live’ music night at Etchingham Club will be on Saturday January 28, 9pm with the Sussex based party and function band “Kangaroo Juice” . To find out about the band go to their website www.kangaroojuice.co.uk

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual, very popular Etchingham Music Festival, in the Church. takes place this year Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 9, both dates inclusive, put the dates in your diary and I will give you the full details of concerts nearer the time.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

