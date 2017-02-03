Etchingham

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Services for February and March, all at 11am. February 5 , Reverend Sally Epps. February 12, Reverend Sally Epps. February 19, Right Rev Richard Jackson, Bishop of Lewes. February 26, Reverend Iain Morrison. March 5, Reverend Sally Epps. March 12, Reverend Sally Epps. March 19, Canon Patrick Sales. March 26, Mothering Sunday - Family Service, Reverend Sally Epps.

All These services are at 11am and are Holy Communion except for March 26 which is a Family Service for Mothering Sunday. The service on Sunday February 19 will be special as it will be conducted by the Right Reverend Richard Jackson, Bishop of Lewes.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

PARISH MAGAZINE: The February/March edition of the Parish Magazine is now available in the village shops, the Bistro and the Church. If you’d like to become a regular subscriber and have the magazine delivered, then email etchparishmag@btinternet.com or call 01580 819434. Why not contribute something for the next edition, why not write an article village news, local history, geography, history, poetry or just something you want to share - all welcome. The next edition is April/May and the deadline for information is Thursday March 16.

PARISH COUNCIL: The draft copy of the Parish Council meeting held on Thursday January 19 is now available on village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk , this is the draft version subject to approval at the next meeting on Thursday February 16, the agenda for the meeting will be on the website a few days before the meeting. A reminder that all residents are entitled to attend all Parish Council meetings which are held in the Parker Hall at Parsonage Croft on the third Thursday of every month at 7.30pm, there is not normally a meeting in August or December unless any urgent matters arise. Parish Council meetings are meetings held in public, but not public meetings, so members of the public are not able to participate in any discussion but there is always a period of ‘Public Time’ early on i n the meeting where you are able to make comment on items on the agenda or bring other matters to the attention of Parish Council. Contact details of all Councillors are on the website, the Parish Clerk is available in the Parish Office at Parsonage Croft 10.30 to 12.30 on Monday Wednesday and Friday, contact details Paulette Barton 01580 819048 paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library will be at Parsonage Croft, 9.40am to 10.20am on the following dates, February 21, March 14, April 4 & 25, May 16, June 6 & 27. If you miss the library on those dates it is available two days after the above dates outside Hurst Green village hall 12.15 to 13.00 and Burwash Rother View 14.10 to 14.30.

MUSIC AT THE CLUB: The next ‘Live’ music night at Etchingham Club, Saturday February 25, Acoustic Night, an evening of live music, wine and cheese fondue.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual, very popular Etchingham Music Festival, in the Church. takes place this year Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 9, both dates inclusive, put the dates in your diary and I will give you the full details of concerts nearer the time. Save the date, Saturday September 9, village show and event, details here when available.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

