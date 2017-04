ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY: It is that time of year when the Annual Parish Assembly takes place, the meeting is facilitated by the Parish Council, however it is the ‘village meeting’ when you can learn what the Parish Council and village organisations have been doing during the last year. The meeting is in the Parker Hall starting at 6.30pm with a short Parish Council meeting, for urgent items only. At 7pm Donna Moles, Consultant to the Etchingham Neighbourhood Plan will give a presentation and will answer any questions you have relating to the Neighbourhood Plan. At 8pm it is the Annual Parish Meeting, what the Parish Council and village organisations have been doing since the last APM. And, to conclude, the Parish Council invite you to stay and socialise for a while with some light refreshments.

DUCK RACE: The annual Duck Race takes place on Sunday May 14, the race starts from behind the Etchingham Shop and Deli. The theme this year is Eurovision, prizes for the best ‘dressed’ ducks, judging from midday, main race at 1pm. New this year is the ‘Power Duck Race’ at 12.30pm. This year ducks will be available from Etchingham Shop and Deli, Burwash Stores and Hurst Green Village Stores. More details at www.etchinghamevents.com

FETE & VILLAGE SHOW: The Fete and Village Show will be on Saturday September 9, still very much in the planning stage, keep the date free and more details will follow soon. The village photographers can get snapping ready for the event, the four photographic classes this year are “Copper”, “On the Farm”, “Hills and Mountains” and “Transport”, so get that camera clicking to produce the winning image.

PARISH MAGAZINE: The April/May edition of the Parish Magazine is now available from the village shops, the Bistro and the Church. If you would like every issue delivered straight to your door it costs just £4.20 per annum, contact Phillipa for details 01580 819434 etchparishmag@btinternet.com

ETSR 100 CLUB: Have you signed up for the ETSR 100 Club draws, supporting Etchingham Village Halls, cash prizes every month, first draw is in April, at the Annual Parish Meeting, sign up today. For full details paulstott@live.co.uk

STEPS MAPS: In conjunction with Fairfield Surgery, Burwash the Patient Participation Group have drawn up some maps showing walks around Burwash and Etchingham, the maps also show the number of steps between various landmarks. The aim is to encourage people to walk more for exercise, and is based on the principle that, in an effort to maximise one’s fitness, one should ideally walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. The maps are available on the “Local Maps” page at www.burwash.org, and there is also an easy access link to download the maps on the Etchingham village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

ELECTIONS: Elections for East Sussex County Councillors will take place on Thursday May 4, your Polling Station will be the Parker Hall, Parsonage Croft. If you are not already registered to vote you have until April 13 to register.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: You should by now have received your copy of the Neighbourhood Plan Survey, please return your completed forms by April 24. The questionnaire is completely anonymous, the details will only be used to help create the Neighbourhood Plan.

Completed forms can be returned to the Parish Office, the Post Office, Butchers or the Shop & Deli, each household should have received one form, if individual members of the household want to complete their own form further copies can be obtained from the Parish Clerk 01580 819048 paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com , the Clerk is normally in the office 10.30 to 12.30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Neighbourhood Plan website is now in use and if you prefer you can fill in the survey online instead of a paper copy, as work on the plan progresses updates will be published on the site, you will find it at

www.etchinghamneighbourhoodplan.co.uk

VILLAGE SPRING CLEAN: The village spring clean will take place on Saturday April 22, come and join the group of volunteers armed with hi-viz vests, rubber gloves, rubbish bags and litter pickers, meet at 10am at the village halls, Parsonage Croft, all equipment will be supplied. It does not take long as different stretches are shared out to everyone, so half an hour or so will see it done. As a big ‘thank you’ for a job well done we all get together immediately afterwards in the Bistro and there will be coffee and a bacon roll for your efforts. Any questions please contact the Parish Clerk 01580 819048 paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com

UP THE GARDEN PATH: Burghwood House, Sheltered Accomodation, Hurst Green, the Residents Association have a project, which has been chosen by “ Tesco Bags of Help “ for voting during March and April. They wish to remove very steep steps in their garden and replace them with a sloping path and hand rails for all residents and visitors to be able to use and enjoy the garden, whatever their mobility. If you shop in one of the local Tesco branches please use your vote to help them complete the project. The ‘Bags of life’ scheme uses the 5p carrier bag charge to fund community projects, the project with the most votes is awarded £5.000, which would go a long way towards helping us complete our project.

Voting area covers Tesco Stores in Hawkhurst, Battle, Bexhill and Tenterden. For more details of the project take a look at the website http://www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/tescocommunityscheme

CRICKET: Sussex Cricket have set up Sharks Travel, and Sharks over Burwash are a part of it. A meeting has been arranged for anybody to join in that is interested in the T20 games, it is at the Bear Motel, Burwash on Tuesday April 18, 7.30pm. If you require further information please contact Teskey O’Neil on 01580 860625.

CELEBRATORY TEAS: To celebrate the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice, they are inviting all supporters to free celebratory teas, which are taking place in six locations throughout Hastings and Rother. On Sunday June 11, a Celebratory Tea is taking place at Stonegate Village Hall, with a choice of two sittings at 2pm and 4.30pm.

The events are completely free, with thanks to the Big Lottery Fund. There will be afternoon tea and live music for all to enjoy. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

SAINSBURY VOUCHERS: If you shop at Sainsbury’s and are offered ‘Active Kids’ vouchers please make sure you collect them, if you do not have children or grandchildren of school age Etchingham School will be pleased to accept them.

MOBILE LIBRARY: The Mobile Library now visits Etchingham once every three weeks, on Tuesday mornings 9.40am to 10.20am.at Parsonage Croft outside the School and village halls.

Here are the dates to the end of June, April 25 – May 16 – June 6 & 27.

If these times are not convenient, or you miss the Library when it visits, it will be at Hurst Green village hall, 12.15pm to 1.00pm and Burwash, Rother View 2.10pm to 2.30pm two days after the above dates.

ETCHINGHAM SINGERS: Last year the Singers appointed a new conductor, and acquired a large number of new members. The conductor is now Robin Hare who lives in Ticehurst, he used to run a choir there which was recently discontinued. Since Robin became conductor, the Singers are now a full SATB choir with over 30 members, they rehearse in the Parker Hall on monday evenings, 7.45 to 9.15. The choir is always looking for new members, male singers are particularly welcome, no audition is required, just a love of singing. If you are interested in joining contact Courtney Kenny courtney@courtneykenny.co.uk or Robin Hare robinlahare@googlemail.com or just turn up at the Parker Hall at 7.15 on a Monday evening.

CHURCH SERVICES: As you will know, in the past, summer services have started at an earlier time, from now on all services will remain at 11am throughout the year, unless otherwise advised, this is to allow Reverend Sally Epps time to travel from her other duties in Burwash. Service times until the end of May - April 9, Rev. Iain Morrison; April 16, Rev. Patrick Sales; April 23, Rev. Patrick Sales; April 30, Rev. Sally Epps; May 7, Rev. Sally Epps; May 14, Rev. Iain Morrison; May 21, Rev. Patrick Sales; Thursday May 25 (Rogation), 7.30pm, Rev. Sally Epps; May 28, Rev. Iain Morrison.

Etchingham residents are also welcome to attend the following services at Burwash Church during Eastertide, April 10, 7.30pm; April 11, 7.30pm; April 13, 7.30pm; April 14 (Good Friday), 10am.

ANNUAL PAROCHIAL MEETING: Following the Service on Sunday April 30 there will be a Vestry Meeting and the Annual Parochial Church Meeting at 12 noon.

EASTER LILIES: Do you have a loved one that you would like to commemorate at Easter with a Lily in the Church?

Make a donation of £5 and if you wish you can write a little note in memory of a loved one to be placed on the altar, there are cards available for your notes.

The Post Office is kindly collecting the money for the lilies and have cards for messages or tributes. Any queries contact Mary Barnes.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual, very popular Etchingham Music Festival, in the Church. takes place this year Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 9, both dates inclusive, put the dates in your diary and I will give you the full details of concerts next week. Save the date, Saturday September 9, village show and event, details here when available.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

