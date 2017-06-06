Etchingham

24 HOUR NETBALLATHON: As you will be aware, a 24 hour netball marathon is planned at Parsonage Croft for July 7, raising funds for the Air Ambulance and the Barn Owls Pre-School. At some times during the 24 hour period there will be a lot of people attending, many will arrive in cars, parking space is limited, there are a couple of hall bookings so space will have to be reserved for the hall users, and there will be strictly no parking near the houses in Parsonage Croft. To make sure all vehicles are parked in a safe and considerate manner with no disruption or annoyance to residents a rota of stewards will be set up to monitor the car park at all the busy times. To establish a rota we will need volunteers, details of how to volunteer, and an online form to submit your details can be found on the first page of the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk . If you can offer to help but do not have a computer please phone me on 01580 819532, or you can ask someone who has a computer online to put your details on the online form for you, they just need to note that you do not have an email address and you will be contacted by phone.

There will be regular updates here as we get closer to the date. If you are planning to attend the event and live close enough to walk to Parsonage Croft please leave the car at home and walk, if the available safe parking spaces are full people will be asked to find somewhere safe to park in the village and walk back.

You can keep up with what is happening regarding the event on Facebook www.facebook.com/etchinghamnetballathon

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, if you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

FETE & VILLAGE SHOW: The Fete and Village Show will be on Saturday September 9, still very much in the planning stage, keep the date free and more details will follow soon. The village photographers can get snapping ready for the event, the four photographic classes this year are “Copper”, “On the Farm”, “Hills and Mountains” and “Transport”, so get that camera clicking to produce the winning image.

STEPS MAPS: In conjunction with Fairfield Surgery, Burwash the Patient Participation Group have drawn up some maps showing walks around Burwash and Etchingham, the maps also show the number of steps between various landmarks. The aim is to encourage people to walk more for exercise, and is based on the principle that, in an effort to maximise one’s fitness, one should ideally walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. The maps are available on the “Local Maps” page at www.burwash.org, and there is also an easy access link to download the maps on the Etchingham village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: The Mobile Library now visits Etchingham once every three weeks, on Tuesday mornings 9.40am to 10.20am.at Parsonage Croft outside the School and village halls.

Here are the dates to the end of June, June 6 & 27.

If these times are not convenient, or you miss the Library when it visits, it will be at Hurst Green village hall, 12.15pm to 1.00pm and Burwash, Rother View 2.10pm to 2.30pm two days after the above dates.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual, very popular Etchingham Music Festival, in the Church. takes place this year Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 9, both dates inclusive, put the dates in your diary and I will give you the full details of concerts to follow. Save the date, Saturday September 9, village show and event, details here when available.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

