TIE A BOW FOR EMMA: Starting at 6pm on July 7, the residents of Etchingham will be taking part in a 24 hour Netballathon to raise money for two charities, the Kent, Surrey & Sussex air Ambulance, and Etchingham Barn Owls Pre-School. In August last year whilst walking to the station, two of our local residents were involved in an accident. Rob, who nsustained serious head injuries, was airlifted to hospital by the Kent, Surey & Sussex Air Ambulance, Emma tragically died at the scene. As well as raising money for these two very worthwhile causes, we would like to honour Emmma’s memorey by decorating the village in her favourite colour. In the run up to the Netballathon and until the anniversary of her death on August 8 we are asking residents of the village to decorate their homes and gardens with purple ribbons. The ribbons are available from various outlets in the village, and will be available during the event, 50p each, but you can donate more if you wish, with all proceeds going to the charities. For more information go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/etchinghamnetballathon or email etchingham24netball@outlook.com . I have taken photos of some of the ribbons and bows around the village, they can be viewed in an album on my Fli ckr pages go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob/albums and select the ‘Ribbons’ album, feel free to explore any of the other albums while you are there. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/belinda-jenness?utm_id=65. There is also a Silent Auction online at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/auction/detail/auction_id/1828/showid/30888#none . You can keep up with what is happening regarding the event on Facebook www.facebook.com/etchinghamnetballathon

SECURITY: Please make sure all your property is well secured. It has come to our notice that in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 25, there were two attempts to steal motor bikes in the village. There have also been a number of incidents of sheds and vans being broken into in neighbouring villages, with tools and bicycles being stolen.

If you have a motor bike that has to be left outside overnight make sure you have it well secured. Also, make sure all your valuable tools are properly secured.

If you are aware of any suspicious activity please make sure you report it to Police straight away, if you think a theft is actually in progress, do not hesitate to dial 999, if you are reporting something that does not require the immediate presence of a Police Officer the number is 101, the phone line can get very busy at certain times of the day so to avoid a long time on the phone you can email the contact centre on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk your report will be dealt with in the same way as a phone call.

It will also be helpful if you can make the Parish Council aware of any incidents, send details to the Clerk; paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com or colin.boylett@gmail.com

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, if you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

SAVE THE DATE; Saturday September 9, that is the date of this year’s fete and Village Show, full details to follow nearer the date. So that all the village photographers can be planning their photographic entries, these are the classes this year. ‘Copper’ (your interpretation) ‘On the Farm’ ‘Hills and Mountains’ and ‘Transport’. Schedules will be available soon.

STEPS MAPS: In conjunction with Fairfield Surgery, Burwash the Patient Participation Group have drawn up some maps showing walks around Burwash and Etchingham, the maps also show the number of steps between various landmarks. The aim is to encourage people to walk more for exercise, and is based on the principle that, in an effort to maximise one’s fitness, one should ideally walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. The maps are available on the “Local Maps” page at www.burwash.org, and there is also an easy access link to download the maps on the Etchingham village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: The Mobile Library now visits Etchingham once every three weeks, on Tuesday mornings 9.40am to 10.20am.at Parsonage Croft outside the School and village halls.

Next visit is Tuesday June 27.

If these times are not convenient, or you miss the Library when it visits, it will be at Hurst Green village hall, 12.15pm to 1.00pm and Burwash, Rother View 2.10pm to 2.30pm two days after the above dates.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday July 2, Reverend Patrick Sales; July 9, Reverend Sally Epps; July 16, Reverend Will Pratt; July 23, Reverend Iain Morrison; July 30, Reverend Sally Epps; August 6, Reverend Sally Epps. There is also a United Evening Service, Churches Together in Heathfield, St. Bartholomew’s Church, Cross-in-Hand, 6.30pm, all welcome.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls. Reminder, for security reasons the Church will be closed during the Music Festival, July 1 to July 9.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

