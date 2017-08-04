Etchingham

NETBALLATHON PHOTOS: During the course of the 24 hours Netballathon I took a selection of photos and videos, I gave the link to the photos here a couple of weeks ago, but I have been asked by a couple of people if I took any photos, so putting the details here again . I have uploaded some of the better ones to an album at Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob/albums/72157683853814540 You are welcome to copy any of the pictures for your own personal use, if you are not sure how to copy a good version of the picture in a usable size and resolution, email me and I will tell you how, it is quite easy to copy a printable version of all the pictures. You can also just go to my Flickr photostream at https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob and click on the ‘Albums’ link where you will also find pictures from many village events from previous years.

UP THE GARDEN PATH: As many of you will be aware, the Burghwood House Residents Association in Hurst Green have been raising funds towards a project to improve their sloping garden and replace steep steps with better access to make the garden more accessible for all residents and visitors. Some of you will have voted earlier in the year in the Tesco “bags of help” scheme, your votes help secure £2,000 towards the project. They have also been lucky in being granted £10,000 from the Lottery Fund. They have also just heard they have been successful in securing a grant from “Sussex LUND” (details at www.highweald.org), so they are well on the way to the target of £23,000 needed to complete the project and hope to be able to start work soon.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, if you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

SAVE THE DATE; Saturday September 9, that is the date of this year’s fete and Village Show, full details to follow nearer the date. So that all the village photographers can be planning their photographic entries, these are the classes this year. ‘Copper’ (your interpretation) ‘On the Farm’ ‘Hills and Mountains’ and ‘Transport’. Schedules are now available.

STEPS MAPS: In conjunction with Fairfield Surgery, Burwash the Patient Participation Group have drawn up some maps showing walks around Burwash and Etchingham, the maps also show the number of steps between various landmarks. The aim is to encourage people to walk more for exercise, and is based on the principle that, in an effort to maximise one’s fitness, one should ideally walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. The maps are available on the “Local Maps” page at www.burwash.org, and there is also an easy access link to download the maps on the Etchingham village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday August 6, Reverend Sally Epps; August 13, Reverend patrick Sales; August 20, Reverend Sally Epps; August 27, Reverend Iain Morrison; September 3, Reverend Sally Epps; September 10, Reverend Will Pratt; September 17, Reverend Lucy Murdoch; September 24, Reverend Iain Morrison; October 1, Reverend Patrick Sales. All services are at 11am.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.