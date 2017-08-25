Etchingham

FUTURE EVENTS: Does your Club or organisation have events planned for September, October, November and December? Don’t wait until the week before the event - tell me now. If you do have events planned tell me about them as soon as possible, even if all you have at present is the date and the type of event, I can give it a mention here well in advance of the date and people can put the date in their diaries and you can send me the full details nearer the date. It might also help to avoid clashing dates if other organisations know you have an event planned for a certain date.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

FETE & FLOWER SHOW:; Saturday September 9, that is the date of this year’s fete and Village Show, all the usual stalls and attractions that you expect at the Summer Fete combined with the annual Flower & Dog Show. All the usual fruit, vegetable and flower classes to enter, also classes for jams, marmalade, pickles and chutneys. There are a few fun classes to enter as well as various handicraft sections. The children are not left out with several sections just for them. Photographers, get working on your photographic entries, these are the classes this year. ‘Copper’ (your interpretation) ‘On the Farm’ ‘Hills and Mountains’ and ‘Transport’. full details of entry rules are in the schedule, schedules are now available, if you cannot get one from the village shops or church contact Phil or Phillipa on 01580 819434. The schedules are also available online at www.etchinghamevents.com , you can also enter on the website and and pay the fee when you place your exhibits, you can of course use a paper entry form as usual.

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library visits the village, at Parsonage Croft, 9.40 to 10.20, every three weeks. The visit dates up until December are - August 29, September 19, October 10 & 31, November 21 and December 12. If you miss the library on those dates you will find it outside Hurst Green village Hall 12.15 to 13.00 or at Burwash, Rother View 14.10 to 14.30 two days later.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

