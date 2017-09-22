FETE & FLOWER SHOW: The Etchingham Village Fete was once again combined with the Flower and Dog Show this year, taking place on Saturday September 9 under, mostly, blue skies.

As has become tradition, the Fete started with a fancy dress parade from the village hall down to Queen’s Gardens. This year’s theme was ‘Down on the Farm’ and an unlikely rabble of children dressed as check-shirted farmers and adults dressed as sheep and cows slowed traffic on the busy A265 as they proceeded through the village behind a Land Rover blasting out hits from The Wurzels.

In a weekend that was characterised by strong winds and downpours, the Fete was fortunate enough to take place in a pocket of sunshine and attracted a large number of visitors who kept the refreshments tents busy, making short work of the guest ale from Romney Marsh Brewery.

As judging took place in the Dog Show, and visitors admired the Flower Show exhibits in the Church, the crowds were entertained by traditional attractions, including hoopla, a popular raffle, spin the bottle and a bouncy castle, and many children made the most of the opportunity to try their hand at Wheeze, a vital organ created from found and repurposed items by local artist and composer Matt Marks.

After a successful afternoon, as the last visitors began making their way home, the heavens opened, drenching those who had stayed for the clean-up operation, but reminding everyone how lucky they had been to enjoy a last glimmer of summer in September.

Thank you to all of those volunteers who worked so hard to make this year’s event possible and congratulations to all of the winners, who are listed here. The British Legion Cup, awarded for the most points in the vegetable, fruit and flower classes - Bobby Baldock. The Whins Trophy, for most points in the flower arrangement classes - Linda Neve. The Wishdown Cup, for best exhibit in vegetable, fruit and flower classes - Jo Smith. The Warren Trophy, for best entry in the children’s section - Everlyn Bailey. The Chandler Cup, for best children’s cookery entry - Georgina Briggs. The Improvements Committee Cup, for most points in the domestic section - Linda Neve. The St. Jude Trophy, for best handicraft exhibit - Phillipa Hinde. The Brookside Trophy for best photography exhibit - Sue Mumford. The Butler Cup, for best flower arrangement - Sheila Parker. The Drivers Cup, for heaviest marrow - Percy Baldock. The McDonald Shield, for best gladiolus in show - Bobby Baldock. The Silver Tray, for best in show in the dog show - Sue Birks with Pearl.

I have uploaded some of the photos to an online album at Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob/albums/72157686044440040 you are welcome to copy any of the photos for personal use, if you are not sure how to get printable copies from Flickr let me know and I will give you the easy instructions.

THE SEABIRD’S CRY: On Saturday October 28, Adam Nicolson will be talking about his latest book “The Seabird’s Cry”. The talk, in aid of ETSR, will be in the village hall at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm, tickets are £15 each, includes a glass of wine, for tickets please contact admin@etchinghamtrust.org.uk

VILLAGE SHOP PREMISES: For your information, necessary repair work has started at Etchingham Stores. Parish Council had contracted for this before the Stores closed and has absolutely no bearing on that. There is a leak in the roof, damaged woodwork and the lead needs replacing above the bay windows for starters - this is all repair work, there are no alterations going on of any sort so please be assured that, as the minutes from the EGM which primarily dealt with the future of the Stores demonstrate, available to view on the village website, no decisions have been taken to change the use of the premises at this time in any way. All options are still on the table and, in fact, if you or anyone you know would be interested in taking on the Stores as a retail opportunity then do contact the Parish Clerk in the first instance for further information. The minutes of the meeting and contact details for the Parish Clerk are on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

FUTURE EVENTS: Does your Club or organisation have events planned for October, November and December? Don’t wait until the week before the event - tell me now. If you do have events planned tell me about them as soon as possible, even if all you have at present is the date and the type of event, I can give it a mention here well in advance of the date and people can put the date in their diaries and you can send me the full details nearer the date. It might also help to avoid clashing dates if other organisations know you have an event planned for a certain date.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library visits the village, at Parsonage Croft, 9.40 to 10.20, every three weeks. The visit dates up until December are - September 19, October 10 & 31, November 21 and December 12. If you miss the library on those dates you will find it outside Hurst Green village Hall 12.15 to 13.00 or at Burwash, Rother View 14.10 to 14.30 two days later.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

