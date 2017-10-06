THE SEABIRD’S CRY: On Saturday October 28, Adam Nicolson will be talking about his latest book “The Seabird’s Cry”. The talk, in aid of ETSR, will be in the village hall at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm, tickets are £15 each, includes a glass of wine, for tickets please contact admin@etchinghamtrust.org.uk

PARISH MAGAZINE: The October/November edition of the Parish Magazine is now available from the Post Office, Butchers, Bistro and the Church.

TREES: A number of people have commented about the trees between the station and Burgh Hill which have been very heavily cut back. The Parish Council arranged for East Sussex Council to cut back the trees to make it easier to see the traffic when coming out of Burgh Hill. ESCC employed a sub-contractor to pollard them. As you will have seen, they did not cut back the trees as instructed and some of them have been cut down in the process. ESCC have apologised and will be contacting the sub-contractor for a resolution, which is likely to include re-planting the trees at their own expense.

VILLAGE SHOP PREMISES: For your information, necessary repair work is ongoing at Etchingham Stores, this is taking a little longer than anticipated as the essential repair work has uncovered other items that now need attention or replacement, one of the problems with an old building. Parish Council had contracted for this work before the Stores closed and has absolutely no bearing on that. There was a leak in the roof, damaged woodwork and the lead needs replacing above the bay windows for starters, and further investigation shows that the shop window front now requires replacement - this is all repair work, there are no alterations going on of any sort so please be assured that, as the minutes from the EGM, held on August 23, which primarily dealt with the future of the Stores demonstrate, available to view on the village website, no decisions have been taken to change the use of the premises at this time in any way. All options are still on the table and, in fact, if you or anyone you know would be interested in taking on the Stores as a retail opportunity then do contact the Parish Clerk in the first instance for further information. The minutes of the meeting and contact details for the Parish Clerk are on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MUSIC AT THE CLUB: Live music at the Etchingham Club on Saturday October 14 with The Tar Babies, music from 9pm, everyone welcome. Details of The Tar Babies on their website http://www.tarbabies.co.uk More music night planned for the Club, Saturday November 11 (after the fireworks) The Logan Wilson Band. December 9, Pass the Cat Duo. December 31, New Year’s Eve Disco.

ETSR QUIZ: There will be a Quiz Evening in the village hall on Saturday November 25, tickets will be £10 each to include a two course supper and will be available soon.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library visits the village, at Parsonage Croft, 9.40 to 10.20, every three weeks. The visit dates up until December are - October 10 & 31, November 21 and December 12. If you miss the library on those dates you will find it outside Hurst Green village Hall 12.15 to 13.00 or at Burwash, Rother View 14.10 to 14.30 two days later.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

