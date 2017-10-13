THE SEABIRD’S CRY: On Saturday October 28, Adam Nicolson will be talking about his latest book “The Seabird’s Cry”. The talk, in aid of ETSR, will be in the village hall at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm, tickets are £15 each, includes a glass of wine, for tickets please contact admin@etchinghamtrust.org.uk get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment .

VILLAGE SHOP PREMISES: For your information, necessary repair work is still ongoing at Etchingham Stores, this is taking a little longer than anticipated as the essential repair work has uncovered other items that now need attention or replacement, one of the problems with an old building. Parish Council had contracted for this work before the Stores closed and has absolutely no bearing on that. There was a leak in the roof, damaged woodwork and the lead needs replacing above the bay windows for starters, and further investigation shows that the shop window front now requires replacement - this is all repair work, there are no alterations going on of any sort so please be assured that, as the minutes from the EGM, held on August 23, which primarily dealt with the future of the Stores demonstrate, available to view on the village website, no decisions have been taken to change the use of the premises at this time in any way. All options are still on the table and, in fact, if you or anyone you know would be interested in taking on the Stores as a retail opportunity then do contact the Parish Clerk in the first instance for further information. The minutes of the meeting and contact details for the Parish Clerk are on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MUSIC AT THE CLUB: Live music at the Etchingham Club tomorrow (Saturday October 14) with The Tar Babies, music from 9pm, everyone welcome. Details of The Tar Babies on their website http://www.tarbabies.co.uk More music night planned for the Club, Saturday November 11 (after the fireworks) The Logan Wilson Band. December 9, Pass the Cat Duo. December 31, New Year’s Eve Disco.

ETSR QUIZ: There will be a Quiz Evening in the village hall on Saturday November 25, tickets will be £10 each to include a two course supper and will be available soon.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

ETCHINGHAM FIREWORKS: The annual Bonfire and Fireworks this year will be on Saturday November 11, same venue as last year, full details here next week.

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library visits the village, at Parsonage Croft, 9.40 to 10.20, every three weeks. The visit dates up until December are - October 31, November 21 and December 12. If you miss the library on those dates you will find it outside Hurst Green village Hall 12.15 to 13.00 or at Burwash, Rother View 14.10 to 14.30 two days later.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church Services up to the end of November are as follows, services start at 11am unless otherwise stated; October 15, Reverend Lucy Murdoch: October 22, Reverend Iain Morrison: October 29, Reverend Sally Epps (8.30 am): November 5, Reverend Patrick Sales: November 12, Remembrance Service - see below: November 19, Reverend Lucy Murdoch: November 26, Reverend Iain Morrison.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: The annual Remembrance Service will be held on Sunday November 12 at the War memorial and afterwards in the Church and will be conducted by The Reverend Will Pratt. The Service will start at the War Memorial at 10.45, everyone welcome.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Christmas is fast approaching, if you have fund raising or special events please get the details to me as soon as possible, do not leave it till the week before, the sooner I get the details the sooner I can put the details in this column.

