Etchingham

HURST GREEN SHOP & CAFE: You are probably aware of the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ scheme, three local projects are in the running for an award of between £1,000 and £4,000, Hurst Green Shop & Cafe is one of three local projects shortlisted in the Hawkhurst region to receive a cash award. The team at Hurst Green need your help if they are to win the top award of £4,000 which would help them improve outside amenities on the site for the local community, through a combination of landscaping, garden furniture and equipment, this will help to extend the programme of events. Voting is at the Hawkhurst branch of Tesco, so when you do your shopping remember to vote for the Hurst Green Shop. You can vote every time you shop at the Hawkhurst branch during November and December, you will be given a token at the checkout, just put it in the slot for the Hurst Green Shop and cafe.

VILLAGE CHRISTMAS PLAY: Rehearsals are well under way for this year’s Christmas Play,‘Watch the Wall my Darling’ in the village halls on Saturday December 9. Tickets are now available from The Bistro, Post Office and Jarvis Butchers, £6 each, children £2 or from Phil Hinde philshinde@btopenworld.com 01580 819434 or Sheila Parker grannyparker70@gmail.com 01580 819387.

SAY NO TO COLD CALLERS: The Parish Council has a batch of door stickers available to residents designed to help deter cold calling doorstep traders. The door stickers are issued by Trading Standards and are fully supported by East Sussex County Council, Neighbourhood Watch and Sussex Police. We would like to see as many houses in the village as possible displaying the stickers. Four years ago, when the stickers were first introduced, I delivered one to most houses in the village and there are a lot being displayed, if you do not have one please contact me using any of the contact methods at the end of this column and i will get one to you. More details are also available on the village website http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/parish-council/community-safety/cold-callers

SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Etchingham Primary School Christmas Fair will be on Saturday December 2, lots of festive stalls and it is fairly certain that Father Christmas will find time to attend.

VILLAGE SHOP PREMISES: By the time you read this the repair work on the shop premises will have been completed and Parish Council can now work on getting the premises back in use in some form. All options are still on the table and, if you or anyone you know would be interested in taking on the Stores as a retail opportunity then do contact the Parish Clerk in the first instance for further information. The contact details for the Parish Clerk are on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

CHILDREN’S PLAYGROUNDS: Following a recent safety inspection the Parish Council has had to take some of playground items, in both Queen’s Garden and the Viper site, out of use for safety reasons while decisions can be made regarding repair or replacement. The Parish Council apologises for this but safety must come first, it is not known how long the equipment will be out of use as assessments have to be made and quotes obtained, whether it is repair or replacement neither is likely to be cheap. This has not been helped by the vandalism which occurred on the Viper site last weekend, most of which has been put right, with just a couple of items still to be fixed to the ground again.

ETSR QUIZ: There will be a Quiz Evening in the Ahrens Hall tomorrow (Saturday November 25), 7.30pm, doors open 7pm. Maximum eight per team, there will be a bar and raffle. There may still be tickets available, they are £10 each to include a two course supper, available from the Post Office or email nicky@homebirth.net .

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

CHRISTMAS FAIR: There is a Christmas Fair at King John’s Nursery tomorrow (Saturday November 25), 10am to 4pm, entry is free but Demelza will be helping with parking so make sure you have plenty of spare change to donate.

MOBILE LIBRARY: The mobile library visits the village, at Parsonage Croft, 9.40 to 10.20, every three weeks. The next visit will be December 12. If you miss the library on the day you will find it outside Hurst Green village Hall 12.15 to 13.00 or at Burwash, Rother View 14.10 to 14.30 on Thursday December 14.

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Service on Sunday November 26 is at 11am with Reverend Iain Morrison.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.