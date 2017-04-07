Church matters: This Sunday, April 9, is Palm, or Passion, Sunday and there are two services in the Parish, firstly Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 8 am, and then there is Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. ‘Hopes and Dreams’ is the theme for this service, at which Val Relfe is to be commissioned as a Hastings Street Pastor, and Paul Marriot, of Kings Church, will be commissioned as a Hastings Prayer Pastor. Palms will be distributed at this service.

The Annual Parochial Church Meeting of St Andrew’s and St Peter’s Churches will take place in the latter church on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm. All those on the Electoral Roll are entitled, and areinvited, to attend this meeting where there will be elections for two Churchwardens, two members of the Parochial Church Council (the PCC) and two Deanery Synod representatives. Nomination forms are available in both churches, and anyone whose name is on the Electoral Roll may stand for office and must be nominated and seconded by two people, both of whom must also be on the Electoral Roll. Completed forms should be returned to Val Relfe. This is an important meeting in the life of Fairlight churches, and the church officers would like to see as many people as possible at the meeting.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, April 7, it’s time for Celia King with her exercises, and for a star prize for the raffle, and the lunch that follows will consist of cottage pie followed by trifle. For next Friday, April 14, which is Good Friday, the Tuesday Ladies Club will be presenting their pantomime, already seen in some quarters locally to considerable acclaim, and there’s also an Easter Bonnet or Hat Parade! Friday’s food is fish and chips, with Black Forest Gateau and cream for afters.

St Michaels Hospice: The Hospice would like to say thank you to Fairlight residents for their support over the past 30 years, and is encouraging them to attend one of their six Celebratory Teas to be held throughout Hastings and Rother. Local teas for residents of Fairlight are taking place on Sunday, April 23 at St Michael’s Hospice and on Sunday, June 18 at Rye Community College, with a choice of two sittings at 2 and 4.30 pm. Thanks to the Big Lottery Fund, the events are completely free. There will be afternoon tea and live music for all to enjoy. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

An Arty welcome awaits you: At Sedlescombe village hall – on the right almost through the village on Church Hill – over the Easter weekend, for the St Michael’s Big Art Exhibition. Admission and parking are free for this grand showing, of original works by more than 40 local artists, and opening times are 10 am to 5 pm on Good Friday, April 14 to Easter Monday, April 17. delights awaiting you include demonstrations, portrait painting and an excellent raffle.

Cranford: Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Players’ forthcoming production of Cranford. They are available at the Post Office at £6 each, and the play runs at 7.30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 27, 28 and 29, plus a 2.30 pm matinee on the Saturday.

Say Hi to high hygiene: Graeme and Leonie Gambrell, at our Post Office and General Stores, can be proud following a recent snap inspection by the Food Standards Agency – who sneakily but properly drop in unannounced so you can’t beat the system. The very pleasing outcome is a sign on the door that they have achieved a maximum five star rating. Brilliant!

Three-way lights: I don’t think it’s just me with my obsession about temporary three-way traffic lights that appear at the drop of a hat – or spade or pickaxe. Where Broadway meets Waites Lane was severely restricted recently for a long time by a Southern Gas leak, or leaks. Then, last Friday, Clancy Docwra, always professional on behalf of Southern Water, opened up the road, although nobody actually then did anything – at least, until Sunday at three in the afternoon, when a lone operative arrived to dismantle all the lighting hardware. What was that all about?

The Parish Council: The March meeting of the Council was completed in an easy, uncomplicated manner, and it was probably most memorable for Haydon Luke, as the PC representative on the Hastings Country Park Visitor Centre Board, with his updating report on the Grant Funding for the new Centre. Hastings BC, together with their partners Groundwork South and the School of Natural Building are the partners aiming to deliver this new Centre. Having been one of only four projects, out of a total of 79, to be invited to make a full application, the partners are delighted to report that a European Commission-funded facility has awarded them a grant totalling £890,000 for what will be one of the first public straw bale buildings in the UK. Congratulations are due to those whose vision has been thus supported, though cynics may wonder if the three little pigs were ever consulted…

Have you been scammed?: In this day and age, many have, (including us about a month ago – to the tune of almost £200) There is help available now, in the form of the Edna Johnson Wills Trust, under the banner of AgeUK East Sussex. You can contact this help by calling 01273 476704 extension 208, or by email to scamsprevention@ageukeastsussex.org.uk, or call Julie Abson on 07850 987 133. They can offer home visits, telephone advice, support from a volunteer, and updates on scams current in your area. If it happens to you, don’t despair, you are probably not unique and there are people who know how to deal with your problem and can help you.

Waites Lane: Every day in every way it’s getting worse and worse. The condition of the main artery into our village would be laughable if it didn’t make you cry, threatening your tyres, rims, suspension and blood pressure every yard of the way. The higher reaches of Battery Hill are fast playing catch up in terms of the level of imperfection. Surely these areas must be getting nearer to being attended to – they cannot remain bottom of the list forever. Or can they?

