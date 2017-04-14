Church matters: It’s Good Friday today, and the energetic among you may like to go on the Walk of Witness from Pett Church to Pett Methodist Chapel, starting at 10.30 am. For those to whom the walk does not appeal, there is a Good Friday service in St Andrew’s at 10.30 am – a short, solemn, thought-provoking service of reflection. It’s curiously fascinating in that the theme will be ‘The Bin Man’! Then, on Easter Day, Sunday, April 16, there’s the now traditional 6 am Sunrise Service on the Firehills, near the Coastguard Cottages, and this is followed by breakfast at the Tearooms. The Easter Celebration will be at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am, with theme of ‘The King has the last move!’ Be sure to wear your brightest clothes to express the joy of Jesus’ resurrection. There will be an Easter Egg hunt for all after the service.

Don’t forget that the Annual Parochial Church Meeting of St Andrew’s and St Peter’s Churches will take place in St Peter’s on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm. All those on the Electoral Roll are entitled to attend this meeting.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, April 14, it’s the Tuesday Ladies Club in pantomime, which has already earned bouquets locally, and there will also be an Easter Bonnet, or Hat, Parade! Lunch today is fish and chips, with Black Forest Gateau and cream to follow.

Next Friday, April 21, is St. George’s Day, and the entertainment comes from Jim Saphin – in his singing role, not a-slaying of dragons! Lunch will be roast pork with all the trimmings, and a pud of lemon meringue pie and cream.

Bowls Club: The Opening of the Green will be next Saturday, which is Easter Saturday, April 15 at 2.30 pm. They are looking forward to seeing as many members as possible for a drink and nibbles. Weather permitting, they might even be able to do a little bowling, though Saturday is the one day in a fortnight that looks as if it could bring a little rain… Anyone who has been thinking of joining the club would be most welcome.

Don’t forget this event!: It’s the St Michael’s Big Art Exhibition, at Sedlescombe village hall, rather than in Pett as it has been in the past, and it will be open for free from 10 am to 5 pm on Good Friday, April 14 to Easter Monday, April 17. The show will feature the works of more than 40 local artists – several of them from our excellent village Art Club, with a healthy proportion of any art sold going to St Michael’s Hospice. As well as admission, parking is free and further temptations to attend come from demonstrations, portrait painting and an excellent raffle. Indeed, well known and highly regarded local artist Mark Fisher will be demonstrating today, Friday from 11 am to 1 pm, and tomorrow, Saturday, from 2 to 4 pm.

Don’t miss your chance of a free tea: But as they’re in aid of St Michaels Hospice, you’ll no doubt be ready and more than willing to support this excellent cause. The Hospice will be saying thank you to Fairlight residents for their support over the past 30 years, and is inviting you to attend one of their six Celebratory Teas which are to be held throughout Hastings and Rother. As far as residents of Fairlight are concerned they will be welcome either on Sunday, April 23 at St Michael’s Hospice or Sunday, June 18 at Rye Community College, with a choice of two sittings at each venue at 2 and 4.30 pm. Thanks to involvement of the Big Lottery Fund, these events are completely free, and there will be afternoon tea and live music for all to enjoy. Early booking is essential to avoid disappointment, because spaces are limited. You can book your place at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

Cranford: Cranford is coming to Fairlight in the Players’ forthcoming production. Tickets are available at the Post Office at £6 each, and the play will run at 7.30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 27, 28 and 29, plus a 2.30 pm matinee on the Saturday. It is confidently believed that a production of Cranford in Fairlight will be far more successful than a production of Fairlight would be in Cranford.

Parking for safety and convenience: Graeme and Leonie Gambrell, at our Post Office and General Stores, are seeking to improve our access to their premises, and have a planning application before Rother DC to provide off-road parking and better disabled access to the Shop after removing the large mound on the left as you go up their drive. It would be very helpful if you could register your support for this proposal by recording your favourable comments on the Rother Council Planning website. The target reference is RR/2017/655P. You have until April 19 to make your opinion count.

Gardening Club: Having missed warning you of the Club’s April talk on ‘Gardening for Bees’, I shall have to be content merely to air my own knowledge on the subject. Which amounts to: they use extremely small spades…

The Tuesday Ladies Club: meets next Tuesday, April 18, at 2.15 pm in the village hall, when their guest speaker will be Alison Vernon telling of the ‘Happiest Days of My Life – My Highland Schooldays’. Guests, including the menfolk, are welcome on payment of the small fee.

A great night out: The Club – you know, the former Activate – presents a Fun Bingo Night on Friday next, April 21, in the village hall at 7.30 pm. It’ll cost you £6 per person, with bingo tickets and supper included in the price. Bring your own drinks, and some spare cash for the raffle! For more information, or to make sure of your tickets, please contact 07889 752341, or email joannabarry@btinternet.com, or call Wendy Hatch on 07908 377845.

Is Conway just a little bit twitty?: Conway are the contractors responsible for gully sucking all our roadside drains. It always looks and feels better when this job is complete, rather like having highway colonic irrigation, and they were round the village on Monday this week. In fact, they were still sucking in Broadway at 9.35 pm, with plenty of noise, some shouting and a lot of flashing yellow lights. Hardly surprising, this, as Broadway is not always a quiet and deserted thoroughfare, especially in the evening. Monday, of course, saw the village hall peopled by the Wine and Social Club’s AGM, and by a Players’ Cranford rehearsal, with its long cast. The road was consequently occupied by their various cars. It’s a wonder Conway could get at any drains at all…

Potholes: There can’t be lot more one can say. When does a pothole become a sinkhole? And then? What category comes next for the self-respecting, ambitious pothole? Possibly re-classification as an open cast mine… No doubt Waites Lane is waiting to give us all the answers.

