Church matters: This Sunday, May 14, there will be an 8am service of Holy Communion at St Peter’s, and then Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 pm, when the speaker will be the Rev Keith Williams.

Next week is Christian Aid Week and, setting the week up, as usual, is the Church Coffee Morning at St Peter’s tomorrow, Saturday, May 13 from 10 am to 12 noon. Then, in the Aid Week which follows, there will be the house to house collection. Traditionally, we all in the village support the week well, and let’s hope it’ll be the same again this year.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, May 12, MOPP’s bids welcome to Keith Osbourne, an old friend of the group, who’ll be here with his Music for Health. Lunch today is baked salmon with Hollandaise sauce; there’s fruit cheesecake and cream to follow. Next Friday, May 19, members will be able to enjoy a flower arranging demonstration with Celia and Sylvia, and then lunch, which will be bacon and leek suet roll, along with rice pudding with jam.

Both the two opening items include new details. From here onwards, the column is reminiscent of the BBC tv schedules for the height of summer – every entry is a repeat…!

Fairlight Parish Assembly: This year’s Parish Assembly is tonight in the village hall, starting at 7.30 pm. All are recommended to go along and enjoy the atmosphere in an evening which will see the latest resident who has benefitted the community in a major way receive the John Lutman Award. He or she will be joining an impressive list! Later, Sue Clarke, Chairman of the Gardening Club, will be talking about ‘Making a Brighter Fairlight’. Light refreshments, including some of the alcoholic variety, will be available.

Tomorrow is Open Day at the Bowls Club: At 2.30 pm, everyone who has some interest in bowling should take themselves along to the Bowls Club, which is next to Wood Field Rec., just off Commanders Walk. They have an excellent green and fine social facilities, and tomorrow offers a fine opportunity for everyone to have a look at what makes this top rate club run.

Lower Waites Lane Association: Sunday, May 14 is the date for the Association’s AGM in the village hall starting at 2 pm. Subs are due if you have not yet paid up, and everybody who lives on the Lane itself, or on one of the roads off the Lane, is invited to attend.

Ready for a walk, then?: Next Monday, May 15 is the latest in the series of Walking for Health sessions, which will start from the village hall at 10.30 am. The walks are already proving popular in the village, being stress-free and last about an hour or thereabouts.

The Tuesday Ladies Club: The Club meets next Tuesday, May 16, in the village hall starting at 2.15 pm. The speaker will be the excellent Judith Kinnison Bourke, who will be telling on this occasion about her Oxford Canal Family. As was ever the case, visitors, including the male of the species, are welcome as guests on payment of a humble £2.

The British Legion Coffee Morning: There will be coffee or tea, plus cakes and music at the British Legion’s Coffee Morning on Thursday, May 18 at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Raising funds for the Legion, It will cost you £5 for adults and £2.50 for the over fives, all to raise funds for the excellent cause that is the Royal British Legion. Five years and under go scot free! If you’d like more details, please call Margaret Pulfer on 814866.

The Fairlight Art Club’s annual Show: This will be in the village hall on Saturday, May 20, running from 6 to 9 pm. Tickets for the evening show, which includes a wine and cheese supper, are available from the Post Office for £4. If you procrastinate and decide late to go along, it will cost you £5 on the door. However, in a new departure, the show is being spread over two days, and on the Sunday, May 21, the show will be open from 10.30 am to 4 pm, with free entry and with tea and coffee on offer. The organisers point out that they have a policy of replacing any pictures that have been sold and promptly removed. This could mean that, if you go on Sunday as well as Saturday, you could see a whole new show! If you can’t make it to the Post Office, you can also book by calling 814178. Those Saturday night tickets include your supper and a drink.

The Residents Association AGM: This meeting is coming up on Wednesday, May 24 at 7.30 pm in the village hall. It could be an interesting evening, and all comers will be made welcome. However, only members are permitted to vote.

