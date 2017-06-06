Church matters: This Sunday, June 4, there is to be a service of Informal Communion at St Peter’s, starting at 4 pm.

St Andrew’s Church tower is now open to visitors from 2 until 5 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The sum total raised in this year’s Christian Aid house-to-house collection has been revealed as being £1,560 – from the village of Fairlight alone. Congratulations, and many, many thanks, go to all the donors and the collectors, too, from organiser Val Relfe. We add our congratulations as well!

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, June 2 (already!), there will be chair-based exercises with Celia King, and Eye concern will be along as well. Lunch will be ham, egg and chips followed by sticky toffee pudding with cream. Next Friday, June 9, singer Carol George will be along to entertain all the members. Lunch will be fish and chips, followed by Black Forest gateau and cream.

Walking for Health: The next walk will be taking place next Monday, June 5. And after that, they continue every first and third Monday of each month, always commencing at 10.30 am from the village hall. You are advised to wear clothing and footwear appropriate to the weather on the day of your walk.

The Gardening Club’s June meeting: Monday next, June 5, sees the Gardening Club’s latest talk, which will on London’s Squares, Parks and Gardens, given by Christopher Rudd. It’s in the village hall commencing at 2.30 pm. As usual, non-members are very welcome to attend, for a humble £2 fee.

Parish Council: The Parish Council’s May meeting was their AGM, at which various duties and responsibilities were shared out. Most went unchanged, though it is worth noting that, after shouldering the transport and highways brief for several years, including while also being chairman, Cllr Rev Val Gibbs was able to pass these two items over to the newest councillor, Cllr Nick Jones. Most of the agenda was discussed without incident, but the highest proportion of time was spent when the application for a grant from the Fairlight Playgroup was under discussion. Their need for money was plain to see, and it was unanimously agreed that it would be extremely unfortunate if the group were to fold. It was pointed out by Cllr Tony King that the Playgroup could not be awarded extended time in the village hall as there are so many demands on the hall’s time from so many other village groups. Questions were raised about then number of Fairlight children who attend the nursery, though I felt this was a red herring. After all, money is granted to MOPPs and to Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, though neither is required particularly to feed, or to rescue, Fairlight residents. In the end, it was resolved to make an immediate grant of £500, plus another tranche of £500 in September provided they are still running. Though it was not so stated, it is not merely money for which the group is desperate, but small people. Countless youngsters (and their parents, of course) have benefitted from the excellent start given them by the Playgroup over a long period of time. All that is needed now is an influx of ten or so pre-schoolers to settle the crisis.

Next week we hope to have a report on the outcome of the playgroup’s Quiz Evening last Saturday.

The Residents Association AGM: Celebrating 70 years, the FRA met last Wednesday. It had been pointed out that, prior to the FRA coming into being there had been earlier, differently named organisations in the village with similar aims to theirs. The meeting was a brisk, no nonsense affair, led by Chairman Trevor Lewing, lasting little more than twenty minutes from start to finish. Vice-Chair Mary Stewart did not seek re-election, and was thanked for all her work as she doubled up duties standing in for a non-existent Secretary. The new Vice-Chair will be Jenny Turner, already at the helm of the popular Fairlight News quarterly magazine. Trevor gave deservedly generous thanks to Ken and Joan Hall, who had master-minded editorship of the News for several years. The meeting welcomed Ollie Gronow as the new Secretary, and five previously co-opted members were confirmed in post. As the Chairman observed, it had looked a mere twelve months ago as if the Association might fold, with a distinct lack of willing souls to shoulder the various essential duties. The situation now is so much healthier and promising of a rosy future

Charity Plant Sale: Last Saturday’s Plant Sale at 65, Battery Hill, Fairlight was held in aid of both The Cinnamon Trust and Hastings and Rother Disability Forum. Cathy and Andrew Care, who organised the sale, report gross proceeds of an astonishing £591.31. Congratulations are due to the organisers, plus all donors and customers on a highly satisfactory outcome.

Village Hall Summer Fair: The popular village hall Summer Fair, always well-supported, will be with us tomorrow, from 12 noon until 3 pm. Do give it a look and your support. Many of us patronise the hall on a regular basis, and their twice-a-year fairs enable them to improve facilities for us to use and to keep hiring charges down to reasonable levels.

Fairlight Players AGM: The Players’ AGM is coming up next Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm in the village hall. Members have been notified, and club sec Carol Ardley would like them to let her know whether they will be going or not, not merely for the catering, but as a confirmation that the notification has been received.

The Wine and Social Club and Petanque: Monday week, June 12, is the time for the Wine and Social Club’s annual trip up to the Fairlight Lodge Hotel for their very popular Petanque and Ploughman’s evening, stating at 7 pm. It only costs members £7 a head, a real bargain. If you haven’t done so already, names and payment to Peter Jones a.s.a.p. please.

The Tuesday Ladies Club Summer Outing: The Club’s summer outing this year is to Amberley, which is near Arundel. The date for the outing is Wednesday, June 28. As Mary Stewart reports, yes, it is the Tuesdat Club, but their destination is not open on Tuesdays! It appears very likely that it will be a thoroughly enjoyable day out, with artisans showing off their crafts – and a free bus and train to take you round if you get tired! There are some spaces available on the coach. The price for the coach and entry is £18 (£8 for club members) payable in advance and the pick-up points will be Scollays, the Circle, Knowle Road and Winchelsea Beach. If you’d like further details, please contact Mary on 813031 or 07952 414514

