Church matters: Just the one service in the Parish this Sunday, this being Holy Communion at 10.30 am at St Andrew’s. This Sunday is the anniversary of Rev Kay Burnett’s ordination and the Bishop of Lewes, Rt Rev Richard Jackson will be the speaker.

A mere two weeks to go until the ‘Seasons of Life’ Fairlight Flower Festival at St Andrew’s. The festival starts on Friday, June 30, and runs throughout the weekend, on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The church and the tower will be open on each of the three days, from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 12 noon to 5 pm on the Sunday. On the Saturday there will be a Family Fun Day with stalls and, during the morning, a Teddy Bear zip wire from the top of the tower! There will also be a barbeque and refreshments.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, June 16, the entertainment is a talk by the accomplished local speaker Ken Brooks, on the subject of Hastings in Wartime. Lunch on what will hopefully be a warm Summer Friday, will be quiche and salad, with lemon meringue pie and cream to follow. Next Friday, June 23, it’s the ever popular Keith Osbourne, with his Music for Health, plus a visit from Eye concern as well. Lunch next week will be steak and mushroom pie, and fruit crumble and custard for afters.

Parkhurst Cricket Club: Last Sunday saw the first game of cricket for Parkhurst Cricket Club playing on Wood Field. They had a really enjoyable game against their local rivals from Netherfield. The Club thanks all the local residents who went up to watch and hopes everybody found it all enjoyable. Unfortunately Parkhurst didn’t win, but there were some great first moments for them in Fairlight including the vice captain scoring the first 50, Christian Adams hitting the first 6 and Dylan Lands taking the first wicket for the club, thanks to a catch by captain Russell Barker. Parkhurst scored a respectable 196 for 6 off their 40 overs, but Netherfield managed to rise to the challenge comfortably and win the game with 15 overs to spare.

The next scheduled home game is not until Sunday, July 30 as they have several away games booked. The first weekend of July the Club has a free week as the bowls club has a tournament, and they are thinking of organising an outdoor practice session if anyone from the village is interested in joining in. Good stuff, all of this, and our thanks to skipper Russell Barker for his comprehensive summary of events to date.

The Tuesday Ladies Club: Chris McCooey is the speaker at the TLC next Tuesday, June 20, on the subject of ‘War, Women, Weather of Kent and Sussex’. He’ll be in the village hall at 2.15 pm.

And don’t forget that the following week, the TLC is having a coach on Wednesday, June 28 for its Summer Outing to Amberley, near Arundel. That’s right – it’s not on Tuesday, June 27 – Amberley is not open on Tuesdays. There could be some spaces still available on the coach, at a non-members price of £18, which will cover coach and admission. Various pick-up points are available, and if you’d like to know more about the trip, please contact Mary Stewart on 813031 or 07952 414514.

The Playgroup and Nursery: A timing clash between the Playgroup and the Observer has meant that we were unable to point you towards two open mornings and one open early evening, all of which happened earlier this week. But we are able to let you know about their Open Day, which is tomorrow, Saturday June 17 (not 15 as it claims on their fliers!) and will run in the village hall from 11 am until 3 pm. Take your little pirates along to sample a bit of fun. Fancy dress is optional – for parents, I guess, as well as youngsters.

Pothole of the Week: Two nominations for pothole of the week, the first being between Hysted and Pineridge, a location that features frequentlym in the ‘most despised’ category, and this is one that will bend your nearside front rim if you hit it at any more than a braking crawl. The other is in a spot which has kept largely out of trouble, being on the North or descending side of Battery Hill. Great gouges of the primary surface are missing down here nowadays, and this one will rattle your suspension – and your teeth – in a split second. For cyclists, it’s an ideal set-up for a quick spin over the handlebars. It looks as if a stray glacier has swept down the hill overnight, chewing up the topography of the area, as is a glacier’s wont.

Stop Press: Of course, by the time this gets to you, it won’t be Stop Press at all – that is the nature of a weekly newspaper. But still, Monday’s announcement that The Cove has been purchased by the operators of Pett Level’s The Smuggler, a highly successful operation, should warm everyone’s heart. All a good village needs is a good church, a good shop, and a good pub, and here we are. This puts an end to the months of the pub being a cross between Bleak House and a derelict Bates’ Motel, and to the rumour net which has coupled the names of most of the people you know as potential landlords, whether suitable and likely or not. Good luck to the new names over the door – more news will follow as it becomes available.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.