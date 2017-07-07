Pews News: This Sunday, July 9, is Sea Sunday, and there are changes to be noted for the services taking place in Fairlight and Pett Level. There will be Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 8 am, and a short Morning Service in the choir stalls at St Andrews at 10.30 am, the service being led by Rev Kay Burnett. The main service of the day is the Benefice Sea Sunday celebration, starting at 10.30 am. The meeting point for this service is by the new Boat House of the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat. You will need to take your own chair along with you! And pray for good weather!!

It was the ‘Seasons of Life’ Flower Festival at St Andrew’s for the three days into and over last weekend. There were some astonishing examples of the flower arranger’s craft, and the countless visitors thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The church thanks everybody who took the trouble to go and have a look and a cuppa, but most especially to all those who had undertaken the arrangements, and those who volunteered to man various points within the church. The Saturday was particularly successful, in that it included the Family Fun Day as well as the Flowers, with the Teddy Bear zip wire, china smashing with no guilt or recriminations and many more attractive stalls.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, July 7, there’s Country Dancing with Janice Bolton and friends, plus Nicola’s Age UK toe-nail cutting service. Next Friday’s lunch will be baked salmon with hollandaise sauce, and afters of fruit cheesecake and cream.

Next Friday, July 14, Celia King will be along with her chair-based exercises, and the lunch that follows will consist of bacon and leek suet roll, followed by rice pudding with jam.Yum!

The Wine and Social Club Murder Mystery evening: It’s just three days until next Monday’s Wine Club Murder Mystery, on July 10, an event that is coupled with a fish and chip supper. The piece has been written and directed by Keith Pollard, and you will be able to witness the unbelievable acting talents of Tom Edie, Amy Godfrey, Andy Godfrey, Steve Hill, Stephen Leadbetter, Tom Miller, Jim Saphin, Alice Tigwell and Vicky Veness. Some might prefer the acting to be more believable, but that is not the way of murder mysteries. What you would find hard to believe is just how many hours of intensive rehearsal and polishing have gone into perfecting this production, which includes many witticisms among the hard facts of a murder. Earlier productions have attracted good reviews – ‘So funny it was hard to concentrate’ The Aberdeen Advertiser: ‘I was gasping with pleasure’ The Solihull Spectator. ‘A Good Deal of Murder’ is the title of this fun evening out, concerning a murder in Hastings. You are urged to purchase your ticket and enjoy your fish and chip supper and possibly the play, all for a measly £12, by calling either Jill Lewing, on 812340, or Peter Norris, on 814328. The doors open at the village hall next Monday at 7 for a 7.30 pm curtain up. No tickets on the door – they have to notify numbers for the supper earlier in the day.

The Bowls Club: It was the Club’s Open Day last Sunday, and the ever-popular annual event attracted no fewer than 60 bowlers at play, with double that number present as supporters and consumers of whatever was going – which was much appreciated. The playing day was won by bowlers from West Wickham and a clear total of £1,000 was raised to be forwarded to the Alzheimer’s Society. We hope a shot of the traditional massive cheque will be forthcoming in due course…!

Fairlight Nursery Open Day: In the village hall on Saturday, July 15 from 11 am to 3 pm, when you and your youngsters will be able to meet Cap’n Ben and walk the plank, then search for buried treasure, and even pin the parrot on the pirate. Enough? Well, there’s lots more exciting things to do, and refreshments and a raffle. Take your little pirates along for a fun-filled time. Fancy dress is optional. You’ll be able to learn how the Playgroup can help your children grow

Fairlight Nursery and a Very Special Event: In support of the Playgroup, there’s to be a special charity audience with Marla McErlane, (of The Fast Show, Eurotrash, and Radio 2, where she is with Graham Norton, plus This Morning, the Sunday Times and Esquire,) and Doon Mackichan, (of Smack The Pony, The Day Today and Two Doors Down). All this excitement will be in the village hall on Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 for an 8 pm curtain up. Tickets are a tenner in advance from the Post Office, or by calling 813221, or they’ll be £12.50 on the door – if there any left! There’ll be refreshments and licensed bar, too. Don’t miss this one.

Fairfest ‘Summer Bash’ is coming: On Sunday, July 30 in the village hall from 6 to 11 pm

Tickets for the popular Summer Bash are on sale in the Post Office at £8 (£4 for children) or from Jennifer, by calling 812476, or email jenniferannetts@gmail.com The evening’s entertainment will be great in its own right, and is important to Fairfest as a principal fund raiser in advance of the fifth biennial Music and Arts Festival in July 2018. Included in the ticket price is a burger or a hot dog and a dessert! For the entertainment, there’s Hall and Blokes from 6 pm, and then The Kytes from 8 pm. Another one you should try to catch…

Guestling Church: Repeating our reminder, their Summer Concert is at St. Laurence Church on July 15 at 7 pm. The concert includes Kate Rogers and Fiona Osborne, sopranos, Richard Eldridge, accompanist, and the Guestling Church Choir, and is presented by Molly Townson. Tickets, including refreshments, are £12. They can be obtained from Gill Perry, on 814578, or Molly Townson, on 812520. All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund.

The Power of the Press: Last week’s rant about that special pothole on Fairlight Road has led to … absolutely nothing happening. Waites Lane looks much as I imagine the roads round Chernobyl look today, though I admit we don’t have any eight foot weeds. Yet. There are several spots where the growing greenery has made it difficult for sight lines round corners, like the view up the hill from the Post Office, and the view towards Ore as you approach the Martineau Lane turn-off. Every year these locations present the same problem. Usually they are discussed annually at the Parish Council to sort out if they are East Sussex, or privately owned, and what should be done about them The answer is Something Should Be Done Now – and no faffing.

I can see clearly now…: The parking facility at the Post Office is a remarkable improvement, opening up as much space as there is going in to Priory Meadow, though in much prettier surroundings. Why was this never tried years ago? One hopes now that the morons who have been in the habit, historically, of parking side-on right across the driveway will now desist!

