Pews News: This Sunday, July 16, there’s Holy Communion at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. This is the last Junior Church until after the summer break, and it will be continuing the series entitles ‘Rediscovering God’. The topic this week is ‘The Mother of Compassion’, which is unusual in that it will be focussing on one of the more feminine aspects of God’s character.

Thanks are due to Sheila and Norma and all who designed and executed the lovely floral displays for the festival, and to Linda who organised and orchestrated the whole event, and all who worked so hard on all the various activities, refreshments and so on. And thanks also to those who sponsored each floral display.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, July 14, Celia King will be along with her chair-based exercises, and the lunch that follows will consist of bacon and leek suet roll, followed by rice pudding with jam. Yum! On Friday, July 21, the entertainment is by guitarist and singer Pete Prescott, exceptionally well known locally for his part in the founding establishment of the annual Beatles Day at the White Rock. Lunch that day will be roast lamb and all the trimmings, followed by tiramisu and cream.

A special Mopp’s Quiz event is on the horizon, coming in August, and details will appear next week – and thereafter!

The Wine and Social Club Murder Mystery evening: ‘A Good Deal of Murder’, the Club’s first murder mystery for several years, was a good-natured, laughter-filled success last Monday, with several of the combined brains in the audience getting it right, or nearly so. The actors – Tom Edie, Amy Godfrey, Andy Godfrey, Steve Hill, Stephen Leadbetter, Tom Miller, Jim Saphin, Alice Tigwell and Vicky Veness – have a great deal of experience behind them, and this was certainly apparent in what happened on stage. The fish and chips at half-time came up hot and fresh for the 60 audience and 10 cast – how did they do that? Last week I quoted the critic of The Solihull Spectator as saying ‘I was gasping with pleasure’ following a production of this mystery. She has since been in touch with me to say that the quotation is accurately hers, but that it had nothing to do with the Solihull production of this play.

Fairlight Nursery Open Day: In the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, July 15 from 11 am to 3 pm, you and your youngsters will be able to meet Cap’n Ben and walk the plank, then search for buried treasure, and even pin the parrot on the pirate. Looks like this is going to be an exciting time for all little pirates, though turning up in fancy dress is optional. There’ll be refreshments and a raffle, too. You’ll be able to see what the Playgroup can do to help your children grow.

Fairlight Nursery and a Unique Offer: In support of the Playgroup, there’s to be a special charity Audience with Marla McErlane and Doon Mackichan. All this excitement will be in the village hall tomorrow week, Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 for an 8 pm curtain up. Tickets for this unique opportunity are only £10 in advance from the Post Office, or by calling 813221, or they’ll be £12.50 on the door – if there any left! There’ll be refreshments and licensed bar, too, and this is an event you would be well advised not to miss!

Fairfest ‘Summer Bash’ is coming: The popular Fairfest Summer Bash, run every other year to the actual Fairfest dates, is coming up on Sunday, July 30 in the village hall from 6 to 11 pm.

Tickets are on sale in the Post Office at £8 (£4 for children) or they are available from Jennifer, either by calling 812476, or by emailing jenniferannetts@gmail.com. Fairfest committee members have the tickets, too. The entertainment will be Hall and Blokes from 6 pm, and then The Kytes from 8 pm. Your ticket gains you admission and a burger or a hot dog and a dessert! Not only a great evening in prospect, but you’ll be helping support the fund-raising ready for the fifth iteration of our biennial Music and Arts Festival, due in July 2018.

Guestling Church: The Summer Concert is at St. Laurence Church on tomorrow, July 15 at 7 pm. Though it’s late in the day, the £12 tickets, which include refreshments, can be obtained from Gill Perry, on 814578, or Molly Townson, on 812520.

The Power of the Press (2): Still nothing doing when it comes to the pothole on Fairlight Road or, indeed, the shaded upper reaches of Battery Hill. Whoever it is who thinks these road surfaces are acceptable is either in the wrong job or needs a better guide dog.

Meanwhile, down at the Post Office, the new driveway and parking facility for Graeme and Leonie have almost been completed, only being delayed for curing and quenching in the exceptional heat. Unfortunately, local residents may have missed a trick when the largest lorry imaginable delivered the tarmac for the drive. With a little forethought, a quick whip-round could have purchased sufficient blackstuff to deal with most of the running sores in the roads in and around our village.

