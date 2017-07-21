Pews News: This Sunday, July 23, there’s Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, July 21, guitarist and singer Pete Prescott will be entertaining the gathered crowds. Pete is very well known locally for his founding of the annual Beatles Day at the White Rock – as well as for his musicianship. Lunch today is roast lamb and all the trimmings, with tiramisu and cream for pud

Next Friday, July 28, regular Keith Osbourne makes a welcome return with his Music for Health Lunch on that day will be ham, egg and chips, with sticky toffee pudding and cream to follow.

There’s a special Mopp’s Quiz event coming up on Saturday, August 19, in the village hall at 6.30 for 7 pm. They will be able to cater for teams of up to six people, with Bob and Dec, erstwhile quizmasters at the Cove, (remember that?) once more asking the questions. Musical entertainment on the night will come from MOPP’s Chairman, Jim Saphin, an ever-popular performer of considerable experience. Tickets, available from the Post Office, are a mere £5, a sum that will also get you a Ploughman’s. Get your tickets and put your thinking caps on!

Fairlight Nursery and a Unique Offer: Last Saturday saw the Playgroup’s Open Day when the village hall was, to the untutored eye, veritably inundated with small children, patronising games and face-painting for all they were worth. Tomorrow, the group is offering a special charity Audience with Marla McErlane and Doon Mackichan, two extremely accomplished performers in what must be a unique evening’s entertainment. And this excitement will be in the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 for an 8 pm curtain up. You’ve got little time left to buy your tickets, which are only £10 from the Post Office. If you miss this chance, they’ll be £12.50 on the door – and that’s if they’re not sold out! There’ll be refreshments and licensed bar, too.

Fairfest ‘Summer Bash’ is coming: The popular Fairfest Summer Bash, run in alternate years to sugar the financialpill of the Main Event when it comes around again, will be with us this summer on Sunday, July 30 in the village hall from 6 to 11 pm.

Tickets are on sale in the Post Office at £8, but only £4 for children, or they are available from Jennifer, either by calling 812476, or from any Fairfest Committee member. The entertainment will be Hall and Blokes from 6 pm, and then The Kytes from 8 pm. Your ticket gains you admission and a burger or a hot dog and a dessert! Of course, you’re welcome to top up with more burgers or hot dogs by crossing a few palms with coinage of the realm. It’s going to be a fun evening!

Gardening Club Summer Show: This popular annual event is tomorrow, open for public viewing from 2 to 3.30 pm. Members will be exhibiting their prize fruit, flowers and vegetables at the village hall and, judging by the excellent standard of the last two years, the competition should be fierce despite the difficult weather conditions of the spring and early summer. The Club encourages all members to enter the Show so, if you are proud of your beetroot or feel your potatoes look impressive, then it’s not too late to enter as entries will be accepted at the Post Office until 5 pm tonight. Refreshments will be available at the show on Saturday, plus a raffle and the auction of exhibits at 3.45 pm.

The Parish Council meets next Tuesday: It may seem like a long time since you read much about the Parish Council, but that is just because, well, it is. Shortly before the slated date of the June meeting, we learned that our Parish Clerk was none too well – only temporary, fortunately – and would be unable to make the meeting, which was therefore cancelled. But here we are again, back in the old routine and on course. There is no indication of agenda items for next Tuesday. The meeting starts at 7 pm in the inevitable village hall. The hoi polloi get their chance to speak in the Open Forum, but will have to show a little patience, as this does arrive until all the normal Council business has been completed.

How many years before the mast?: The eagle-eyed among our readers may already have spotted planning application RR/2017/1103/TN, which refers to a 20 metre mast the applicants would like to erect at Wakehams Farm. Do have a look at this application, as 20m is 65 feet in old money, possibly a more readily imagined figure for the pre-metric set. The proposal puts a highly visible mast in the area of natural beauty, close to a number of residential properties. As the District Council’s guidelines for public comment on current applications states, the Local planning Authority cannot reject a proposal simply because there is considerable public opposition. As many residents moan about the quality of mobile phone reception in the village, it appears that there is no gain without someone else’s pain. What is the possible cost to those nearest the new mast?

Well worth a look: On Saturday, August 12, Haydon Luke and Paul Draper will be at the village hall from 11 am until 1 pm, with the Fairlight Archive. This interesting opportunity is being presented by our two knowledgeable archivists on behalf of the Fairlight Residents Association, and is free to enter. Make a note not to miss this chance.

The Power of the Press (3): You’ll not be surprised to learn that there has still been nothing done when it comes to the vicious pothole on Fairlight Road – or anywhere else in our catchment.

The old aggravation of drivers not using their lights under the dappled light of Battery Hill continues unabated. Don’t these drivers, when they just about catch sight of an oncoming, unlit vehicle, realise that the other driver can only just see them, faintly, too?

Driving down the steepish straight and into the sharpish curve to the spot where the recent tragic fatality occurred, one is aware that the road surface is imperfect, and that traction is not crisply maintained, possibly due to a badly re-surfaced trench. This leads to the feeling that the nearside wheels of a car are breaking away, and that you’re starting to drift to the offside of the road. Could this have had an effect on the poor cyclist on that fateful morning?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.