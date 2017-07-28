Pews News: This Sunday, July 30, there is a Benefice Communion service at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, July 28, regular Keith Osbourne makes a welcome return with his Music for Health. Today’s lunch will be ham, egg and chips, and sticky toffee pudding and cream for afters. Next Friday, August 4, is Produce Day, with Bingo as well and Nicola’s Age UK toenail cutting service. Lunch will be sausages and mash followed by Black Forest gateau and cream.

Did you make a note of the special event coming up on Saturday, August 19, when there’s to be a Quiz in the village hall at 6.30 for 7 pm? They can cater for teams of up to six people, with the popular couple – Bob and Dec, who used to do the quizzes at the Cove, asking the questions. There’ll be music, too, with another popular local performer – MOPPs Chairman Jim Saphin. Tickets, priced at £5, are available from the Post Office. You’ll get a ploughman’s as well as your entry for this money!

Fairlight Nursery and a Unique Offer: Last Saturday had the Playgroup’s special charity Audience with Maria McErlane and Doon Mackichan, two very talented, very professional and very funny ladies, generously giving of their time and talent in support of the Fairlight Nursery. The evening was much enjoyed by those attending. Other Playgroup events are in the pipeline. Please support them when they come along – this long-standing and highly valued group is still in need of all the help we can give it.

Fairfest ‘Summer Bash’ is with us on Sunday: The popular Fairfest Summer Bash, the principal fund-raiser for the Fairfest main event, is this Sunday, July 30 in the village hall from 6 to 11 pm. A good turnout here will ensure that next summer’s event, with its multiplicity of goodies on offer, can remain free for all who attend. Tickets for Sunday are available at the Post Office at £8, (£4 for children) or they can be obtained from Jennifer, either by calling 812476, or from any Fairfest Committee member. The entertainment will be Hall and Blokes from 6 pm, and then The Kytes from 8 pm. You’ll get a burger or a hot dog and a dessert free, and you can get more food for a little extra cash!

The Gardening Club Summer Show: The talent of the gardeners in Fairlight was on display once again at the the Gardening Club’s annual Summer Show last Saturday. The village hall was a mass of colour with all the fruit, flowers and vegetables, and the smell was wonderful too, thanks mainly to the sweet peas and lilies. The number and the standard of the exhibits seem to get better each year and the judges found many of their decisions very difficult to make, and so it was good to see the spoils spread evenly amongst the entrants. The quality of Gary Parkin’s flowers meant that he took home several trophies – the Charles Long Trophy for the best rose, the Floral Trophy for the highest points in the non-specific flower classes and the Golden Anniversary Cup for the best overall exhibit in the show. The other flower trophies were won by Anne and Bernard Cruttenden, with Anne capturing the Dick Ford Cup for the best flower exhibit, and Bernard achieving his ambition of producing sweet peas on a par with those of Richard Barron, and he won the T.W.E.F.S. Cup for the best sweet pea exhibit and the Fairlight Cup for the most fragrant sweet pea. Richard may have been thwarted in his sweet pea challenge but he won the Bob Liddon Trophy for the best pot plant, while his wife Kath did well in the domestic classes and will share the Brian Ardley Domestic Challenge Trophy with Sue Clarke. Sue herself had another successful show and won the Alliance and Leicester Trophy for the best exhibit in the fruit classes and the Jack Hayward Cup for the greatest number of first prizes in all classes, excluding flower and rose classes.

In the vegetable classes, standards were also very high and Jill Howell and Alan Parker scored the most points to win the Nick Carter Trophy. John Eveleigh was triumphant with the size of his onions and his efforts won the Dennis Burgess Trophy for the best vegetable exhibit. The Potato Challenge is always very popular with club members but this year brought many failures and only three managed to produce any potatoes. Colin Lees was declared the winner.

Congratulations are due to Sue and her team for organising another excellent show. If you missed out on competing this year, join the Gardening Club and have a go yourself in 2018!

Parkhurst Cricket Club: Due on Wood Field on Sunday, July 30, they have had to switch their match with Netherfield, who have inadvertently pre-paid for their own home pitch. One hopes that Parkhurst will soon have a more complete fixture list with which to entertain us in Fairlight, making this definitely their ‘home’. It is, however, appreciated that this could take some time.

Well worth a look: Don’t let this come and go without giving it a good look. On Saturday, August 12, Haydon Luke and Paul Draper will be at the village hall from 11 am until 1 pm, with the Fairlight Archive, celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Residents Association. Admission is free.

The Power of the Press (4): White “L’s” have arrived at the corners of many nasty looking holes in Waites Lane, my personal nemesis on Fairlight Road, and a couple in Martineau Lane. It is likely that these marks will fade through weather and traffic and be replaced, probably twice, and then the holes will be filled. In the meantime, it is hoped that any and all damage caused to your car by these ghastly roads is properly claimed for. Sue them!

And use your lights in the Battery Hill tunnel, even if the morons do not.

