Pews News: This Sunday, August 27, there will be a service of Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. And, in an item repeated from last week, advance notice that junior church at St Andrew’s will recommence on Sunday, September 10, and there will be Songs of Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am that day.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, Aug 25, it’s time for Comfort Plus with David Joy, and also free hearing aid maintenance. Lunch today will be quiche and salad and then fruit jelly and cream. Next Friday, September 1, the entertainment will be presented by Frank James with his Race Day, and it’s a safe bet that this will be good fun. The lunch that follows will consist of baked salmon with hollandaise sauce, followed by fruit cheesecake

MOPP’s Quiz: Last Saturday’s Quiz in support of MOPPs attracted no fewer than14 teams, and Bob and Dec did a fantastic job with their presentation. A ploughman’s supper was served to around 80 people during the interval, and the fun was enhanced by the bar, which had been sponsored by Sainsbury’s. There was a deluxe raffle of 28 prizes, and Chairman Jim Saphin completed the entertainment with a few songs. The organisers thank everyone for attending, and in particular offer special thanks to Graeme and Leonie Gambrell at the Post Office who acted as the ‘box office’ and sold all those tickets. It is estimated that the evening raised over £800 for the cause, and a further quiz night is being planned for October.

It’s tonight!: It’s all go for the Playgroup with their enthusiastic and deservedly well-patronised fund-raisers, and their latest offering, which should once again prove popular, is the appearance this evening of the Kytes, who’ll be playing up a storm in the village hall from 7.30 pm. Tickets are £5 in advance, what little advance there is remaining, from the inevitable Post Office, or £6 on the door, if there are any left unsold.

Open Day at Pett Level Rescue Boat: Time to say ‘hello’ to another rightly popular local entity, the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, whose annual Open Day falls on this Sunday, August 27. The fun starts at 12 noon, and there’ll be all you’re expecting to find there. There’s the Fun Dog Show, for which you can register from 12.30 pm, a barbeque, a raffle, books and countless stalls. There is a display of artworks by members of the Fairlight Art Club, another regular item that is highly appreciated. See you there then?

Grand Auction: Perhaps you missed the last one? Anyway, like buses, here comes another Grand Auction at the Coastguard Tearoom, with all proceeds going to support St Andrew’s Church. It’s all happening on Saturday, September 2, at 7.30 pm. So don’t miss it this time round!

A ‘Pop-Up Tearoom’: Jane and Christina are trialling a ‘Pop-Up Tearoom’, which is situated in the field opposite the entrance to Wakehams Farm Shop. It is currently being operated out of a caravan with a limited number of tables and chairs, and they are usually to be found there on good weather days. They’re trying their idea out to see if it is worthwhile. Let’s hope it proves a winner – it’s an enterprising project that deserves to succeed.

I’ll say this loudly: The mobile unit of the highly valued East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, under the aegis of co-ordinator Martin Crawford Jones, will be with us in the village on Thursday next, August 31, stationed at the village hall from 10.30 am until 3.30 pm. Any and all queries about your hearing should be addressed to the team manning the bus on the day. More details are available by calling 01323 722505. Batteries and re-tubing are generally available, and so you need to have your brown ‘hearing aid’ book with you. The hard of hearing will already know there is a regular bi-monthly hearing aid service offered during MOPPs, and the latest in this series is today, Friday, August 25, as already pointed out in the MOPPs article.

Fairlight Residents Association calendar: The FRA is delighted to announce that their 2018 calendar is now available. This full-colour A4 size calendar features photographs of our beautiful village taken by local residents. Priced at just £5, with all profits going to worthwhile Fairlight organisations, the calendar would make an ideal souvenir, Christmas gift, or simply something to keep and use throughout the coming year. The calendar will be available from the Post Office and Wakehams Farm shop – and via the Fairlight News from September 1.

The Market Garden site: A note has been promulgated by PC Planning Committee Chairman Cllr Stephen Leadbetter reminded us that in February last, GemSelect, the owners of the Market Garden site in Lower Waites Lane, submitted a planning application to build 16 houses on this site. Following comments received, they have revised their plans to some extent and you are able to see the revisions by tracking the documents online at rother.gov.uk. In particular on the document entitled ‘site plan’ you will see there is a proposal to divert the flow of the stream over a short length. The relevant documents are dated 26th July. It is understood that Rother will allow a further 14 days for comments to be made, so if you wish to make any observations for, against or generally, then please do so.

Self-shot to the foot again: I must keep up the rants – another week has come and gone with my written rant being addressed, or rather top dressed, before the paper comes out on Friday. Never mind, things are getting done. The perennial deep hole on the top of Fairlight Road has been done. What always puzzles residents is that another, very slightly smaller, pot hole some eight feet to the west, has been ignored. I know the councillors say it upsets everyone’s careful planning if they fill something not on the list, but waiting for this hole to come to maturity, another millimetre or two, is false economy. Of course, the visibility problems and the road sinking slowly in the west, like the setting sun, have still had no attention.

Tarry, tarry night: Top dressing roads may be all right in theory, but what do those living nearby think of it? My car tyres alone have stolen a measurable amount of tarred chippings and deposited them on my drive. For those who have had them delivered unsuspectingly onto white carpets or pristine vinyl flooring, the anguish is even greater.

