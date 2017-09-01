Pews News: This Sunday, September 3, there will be a service of Family Worship, including a baptism, at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. There is a crèche area available. Later, at 6pm, there will be an Informal Communion service at St Peter’s

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, September 1, Frank James will be presenting a Race Day, which is sure to be good fun. The lunch today is baked salmon with hollandaise sauce, and fruit cheesecake for pud.

Next Friday, September 8, it’s the group’s AGM, and it’s also Nicola’s toenail cutting service, too. Lunch is sausages and mash, to be followed by Angel Delight and fruit.

The Gardening Club: The Club’s September meeting is on Monday next, September 4 at 2.30 pm in the village hall, and this month sees a new speaker being welcomed to the club. Colin Moat from Pineview Nurseries in Wrotham, Kent will be entertaining members with a talk entitled ‘Fifty Greys of Shade’ and explaining the best plants to use in shaded areas. He will also be bringing along plants for sale so it would be as well if you were to put a bit extra in your purse or pocket before you go. Non-members are welcome at a cost of only £2 each.

The ‘Pop-Up Tearoom’: Don’t forget last week’s note about Jane and Christina’s ‘Pop-Up Tearoom’, in the field opposite the entrance to Wakehams Farm Shop. It is usually there when the weather is favourable, and is a short, pleasant walk from the village to a comfortable coffee!

Get your FRA calendar now: The FRA calendar 2018, in an A4 full-colour format, features some glorious photos of our village. The price is £5, and they are available from the Post Office and Wakehams Farm shop – or via the Fairlight News.

Get Fit in Fairlight!: Every Wednesday from September 13, from 9.45 to11.15 am there will be a fitness class in the village hall. The class is open to all ages and abilities, and includes elements of pilates, yoga and cardiovascular exercise for a top-to-toe workout aimed at improving bone density, flexibility, strength and energy levels. The cost of the 90 minute classes is just £5 per session. For more information contact Robin Hutt on robinhutt@btinternet.com or 0744 698 0721, or just turn up on September 13 in loose fitting clothing.

What’s going on?: We’ve had the Playgroup’s evening with the Kytes, Pett Level Rescue Boat’s Open Day, a Parish Council Meeting, the Wine and Social Club and goodness knows what else. Unfortunately, temporary ill-health has prevented me from chasing up the feedback these events warrant. Hopefully, normal service will be resumed next week…

