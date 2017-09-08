Pews News: This Sunday, September 10, there will be an 8 am service of Holy Communion at St Peter’s, and then a service of Morning Worship at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am.

We’re all (auction)ears!: Last Saturday’s Grand Auction in aid of funds for St Andrew’s was a grand success, with the auction itself raising more than a grand at £1,400. The proceeds of the raffle put a further topping on this excellent total.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, September 8, it’s AGM day, the most important business day of the year. It is also Nicola’s toenail cutting service as well today. Lunch is bangers and mash, to be followed by Angel Delight and fruit.

Next Friday, September 15, the entertainment will be by Keith Osbourne, here once again with his Music for Health, and his session will give way to a lunch of bacon and leek pudding, followed by bananas and custard.

Pett Rescue Boat Open Day: The annual Open Day for the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat was held, fortuitously, on Sunday, August 27, a perfect late summer’s afternoon and, as is usually the case in the anything to do with this invaluable facility, support was terrific from both local residents and holiday-makers, resulting in the funds being boosted by some £2,838. The day featured a sea rescue display which included the coastguard helicopter. Congratulations to all who worked to make the event a success, and thanks to all who participated in the fun on the day!

There was a barbeque and lots of tea, coffee and cakes to be had, with quite a number of stalls selling everything from jams and chutneys to cushions and aprons, others were playing games, some for the grown ups and others for the children. The permanent little shed, or shop, did a roaring trade with the bric-a-brac, while the Fairlight Art Club moved into the main boathouse and put on a really superb, colourful display, with lots of items of art to view, enjoy – and buy!

All action at the Club: The Club for all youngsters aged 9 and over starts again next week on Tuesday, September 12, at 7 pm, and you should keep an eye out for the leaflet showing all the exciting activities planned for the next few weeks. ‘Busyart’ starts on Thursday, September 14, at 3.45 pm. This is for any child aged 5 and over.

The Hub (the club for adults) continues to meet on Thursdays at 7 pm, and the new Guitar Club (also for adults) will meet on Tuesdays, every other week, commencing next Tuesday, September 12. The meeting next week will be at 10.15 am, which is a change from the published – and presumably usual – time of 11.15 am. This has grown out of the fun trial sessions during August. The subs for all clubs are £2 per week. If you’d like further details, please contact Wendy on 07908 377845

The Royal British Legion: To many, mention of the Royal British Legion brings thoughts of Poppy Day and the moving and inspiring evening in the Royal Albert Hall each November. And rightly so, although these two events are not the be all and end all of the RBL. John Pulfer, who is Chairman and Co-ordinator of the Pett branch of the Legion, is already well known locally for his work co-ordinating the Poppy Appeals Organisation and, with drop-outs occasioned by those moving house or being under the weather, he is in need of a number of new volunteers to carry out the ‘house to house’ collections between October 28 and November 11 this year. The collection work is very rewarding and all training and instructions are supplied with clarity. The Pett branch has to cover every house over five villages – Pett, Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham and Three Oaks, with Icklesham possibly the highest priority for volunteers this year. If you’d like to be one of the vital cogs in this very important function, please give John a call on 814866, or email him at johnatbobhs@gmail.com He can tell you what you’ll need to know, and you can be sure your willingness will be highly appreciated.

The Gardening Club: At the Club’s September meeting on Monday last, the talk, entitled ‘Fifty Greys of Shade’, was not so much racy as informative! Making his first visit to the Fairlight club, Colin Moat, from Pineview Nurseries of Wrotham in Kent, gave a very interesting talk about suitable plants for shady areas. It was profusely illustrated with slides showing all the different varieties that can be planted in shade. Afterwards there was an opportunity to purchase many good quality specimens of some of the more interesting plants. It would be hard to beat ‘Fifty Greys of Shade’! Surely bamboo canes will grow anywhere?

