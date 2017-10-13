Pews News: Today, starting at 10 am, there is a Deanery Chapter meeting in St Andrew’s, with Holy Communion, at which Bishop Richard will preside. All church members are welcome to join in the Communion. This Sunday, October 15, there will be Holy Communion at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. In the late afternoon, there is also to be the Deanery Lukestide Service, Westfield at 6 pm.

The Church says a big thank you to all the volunteers who helped on St Andrew’s church tower open days this summer. Over £2,520 has been donated this year, which is the highest total recorded – so far…!

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, October 13, there’s a visit from Bonmarché, and also from Sandra Stunt, with some cards, to get you ready for Christmas! And for lunch today, it’s baked salmon with Hollandaise sauce, and then fruit cheesecake for pud. Next Friday, October 20, the entertainment is by the ever-popular Keith Osbourne, with his music and exercises, and the lunch will consist of sausage and mash with onion gravy, and then trifle to follow.

Quiz time for the Residents Association: After a near unending procession of quizzes, music, race nights and so on, with an admirable array of groups trying to raise a bit of much-needed cash, or simply trying to offer a pleasant evening’s entertainment, we’re left with one outstanding item – quite possibly in more senses than one – when Bob and Dec will be ready to puzzle us all tomorrow, Saturday, October 14, in the village hall, at 7 for a 7.30 pm start. Tickets are a mere flimsy folding fiver each, and they’re available from the Post Office. The organisers – yes, that’s Bob and Dec – will allow teams to have a maximum of six players each. Lite bites will be provided, but there is no bar. Please take your own glasses and the wherewithal with which to fill them. All profits go to the FRA, from which vantage point they may be distributed to organisations in the village who need it.

There has been such a spate of events this year that it is difficult to work out who has the time and the cash to support everything that is on offer, and to make each event as successful and popular as it no doubt deserves to be. Response seems to have been between good and outstanding thus far. Keep up the good work, everybody.

A last call for your flu jab: If you’re signed up for the surgery at the Harold Road practice, the second and final session in the village is in the village hall next Thursday, October 19, between 10 and 11 am. If you can’t make this date, there are sessions at the surgery on each of the four Saturdays in October, and you should check with them for times. The arrangements at other practices have not been made known to me.

The Last Post?: Last week’s note said that the Post Office would not be open on Sunday mornings for October, November and December or, indeed, on any Bank Holidays. But in case you were thinking ‘but what about my papers, my milk and my bread?’ this note applies only to the Post Office counter, and not to the functioning of the General Stores counter, from which you will still be able to purchase the myriad of essentials that you happen to run out of at weekends or Bank Holidays.

The Tuesday Ladies Club: The Ladies meet next Tuesday. October 17, when heir guest speaker will be Delia Taylor, telling the story of ENSA ‘Every Night Something Awful’. Entertainments National Service Association was the organisation that sent performers out to entertain the serving troops virtually all over the world during the Second World War. Countless famous actors and variety stars were used by ENSA, most famously Vera Lynn, but also including Laurence Olivier and company in Shakespeare. So many performers were needed to fulfil all the required engagements that it was certainly true that not every artiste was from the very top drawer! However, there were also among their number countless gifted players who went on to become top names. Visitors to the TLC, including the menfolk, will be very welcome at £2 and the meeting, in the village hall, starts at 2.15pm

A note for now, and a little later: A reminder for you to save the date, Sunday, November 26, which is when, in the village hall at 2.30 pm, the AGM of the Fairlight Preservation Trust will be taking place. The Trust’s Officers hope to send out the Agenda for the AGM to as many Members as possible by email this year in order to save time, paper – and a lot of shoe leather! To this end, they would like to have the email addresses of as many members as possible. If you have not already done so, would you please provide your email address to the Treasurer, Nick Booker, at nickbooker@bookerbest.co.uk or to Jill Lewing at jill.lewing@btinternet.com at the earliest opportunity.

The Last of the Summer Whine?: It’s very difficult to keep on moaning about next to nothing when your most major moan has been effectively negated, leaving my mouth opening and closing soundlessly like an irate goldfish. So much good was done by the East Sussex Highways workers last week that many residents have sailed straight into the doldrums, having had the moaning wind taken from their sails. But we should keep a weather eye on all the works undertaken, and make a mental note of the time when the newness wears off and the surface starts to decline once again. Thus we may be able to ensure that acceptable standards are maintained.