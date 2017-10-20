Pews News: This Sunday, October 17, there is a service of Morning Praise at St Andrew’s, starting at 10.30 am. There is a crèche available, and Junior Church, too.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, October 20, the entertainment is the music (and exercises!) of the popular regular guest artiste Keith Osbourne. Lunch today will be sausage and mash with onion gravy, and then trifle to follow. Next Friday, October 27, it’s several things – like MOPP’s ninth birthday, and Halloween, and all with guest singer Carol George. Lunch will be roast pork and all the trimmings, with Angel Delight and fruit to come.

Last Saturday was Quiz Time for the Residents Association: For the last nine years, the FRA annual quiz has been in the hands – and minds – of Alan and Joyce Grant, but when they were faced with another in the 24 hours of Saturday, October 14 they decided to call it a day! (Ho, ho, ho.) The Association was extremely lucky to get hold of Bob and Dec, who had made names for themselves (Bob and Dec!) quizzing away at the Cove, but were now available on a free transfer when their pub contract lapsed. More than 70 people in 13 teams had a go at this year’s quiz, with the winners being local team DENSA (Geddit?). The evening was judged to include a fantastic and unusual quiz, with a stunning ploughman’s supper, though from the description it sounds more like a ploughman’s stunning supper. I am, however, no great expert on stunning ploughmen… The FRA, and all those who were present, offer a huge thank you to Bob and Dec, and also to Sue Thompson-Smith and Keith for the brilliant supper. In reply, Bob and Dec agreed it had been a wonderful night – and hoped they might be asked to do it all again next year. But with different questions…

While the Residents Association is at the front of your mind, it’s a good time to remind you that their next highly attractive entertainment will be the Christmas Party on Saturday, December 16 in the village hall from 7.30 to 11 pm. On the bill for the night is East Edna, who has previously entertained royally at the Cove, plus Village Voices (bound to be a great night, then) Tickets, available, inevitably, from Graeme and Leonie at the Post Office, are £8 each. You will be reminded repeatedly of this event until you submit, and purchase your tickets.

Open Wood at Mallydams: Tomorrow is the Autumn Open Wood day at the RSPCA Mallydams, Peter James Lane, with the free event running from 11 am to 3 pm, with last entry at 2.30 pm. You’ll be able to warm up by a woodland fire and find out how animals are preparing to survive the winter. From hibernating hedgehogs to caching squirrels – what is it that animals need? There will be a free minibus shuttle service from Hastings Country Park to Mallydams Wood during the event.

Should you require more details, please call Anna Herrieven on 0300 123 0750. No booking is necessary for this event.

Parish Council meeting: The October meeting will be in the village hall next Tuesday, October 24, starting at 7 pm. The Agenda will be published on the FRA email system, and may be there already. Let’s hope there won’t be anything as unusual and important as last meeting’s Coastal Path presentation, which seemed to take everyone by surprise and was anticipated by only one of the eight members of the public present, though appreciated by all who could hear it.

The Gardening Club: All will agree that the flower beds on the Circle have been full of colour and visual interest again this year but now is the time for ‘tidying up’ as the colder weather approaches. Possibly. If you can spare a couple of hours on the morning of Friday next, October 27, between 10 am and 12 noon, why not go along and join the working party from the Gardening Club, and you’ll be able to help with tasks such as deadheading, cutting back and weeding. Take along gloves, secateurs and trowels if you have them plus a drink if you need it. All help will be very welcome!

The club’s December meeting will be in the village hall at 2.30 pm on Monday, December 6, when Whitney Hedges from Fairlight Hall will be speaking about The Edible Garden. Sounds delicious – and a chance to learn how best to get your five a day from stuff that you have grown for yourself. The meeting will also feature a seed and plant sale, so do take along whatever you have going spare, and pick up some items you might never have thought of.

Hey! Don’t forget that the 10 am to 12 noon session tomorrow, plus one next Saturday, are the final two openings of the Club Hut for 2017. Miss them and you’ll have to wait until March 2018 for the next opportunity of a natter and a reasonable purchase or two.

Free Fireworks for the Family: The Royal British Legion local branch will be presenting free fireworks for all the family at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel on Saturday, November 4 starting at 6 pm. Children are invited to take along their own Guy – and the best one will earn them a prize. Jackets potatoes in a box will be available at the bar, which will be open throughout the evening. Though this event is free, donations will be more than welcome. All such donations will go to the British Legion. Any questions can be answered by John and Margaret Pulfer on 814866.

Fair’s Fayre: OK, it may be still more than a month away, but you’ll know Christmas is almost upon us when the village hall has it’s Winter Fair. And that’s on Saturday, December 2. Make a note of it now. See you there.

If I had a hammer: Next weekend, that’s Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October, the Players will be building the set for the autumn play ‘Yes Prime Minister’. If you fancy yourself a bit handy with a hammer, brush or both, they would be very pleased to see you in the village hall, as many hands make light work. (That’s actually the electrician’s job…) It’s a friendly project and you will be fed and watered with tea, coffee and biscuits throughout the day. If you are free either or both days, please give Hon Sec Carol Ardley a call on 814178. The Players have made a special arrangement whereby, if you help on the Saturday, you can have an extra hour in bed to refresh you for more work on the Sunday!

Of course, if you are not that sort of hands-on character, you can always buy your Players’ tickets, which have been on sale for £6 each at the Post Office for the past three days. They are unlikely to have sold out, but it is nice to be able to select exactly the seats you most desire, so book early while there’s still almost a month to go. If you can’t easily get to Fairlight Post Office, give Carol Ardley a call on 814178 to reserve what you want.

Road up: Little folded maps are all over the village stating East Sussex Highways will be patching Waites Lane from 7 pm to 6 am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, October 25, 26 and 27. The work will encompass the whole road as far as the Broadway turning. Cynics will remind Highways that the road from there on is in just as abysmal a state as the first stretch. There are white painted arrows on the surface just a smidgeon short of Shepherds Way, but apparently that is not an indication for use now. The powers that be will not welcome reminding that some while ago a major resurfacing of Broadway took place, but stopped some 150 yards short of Lower Waites Lane. That dire area now has some forty plus patches and bits of infill; false economy, one thinks.

The works on Martineau Lane have left us with a surface as smooth as a baby’s whatnot, running the full width of the road and including those bits that the heavy vehicles, for which this lane is unsuitable, will push you onto as they thunder relentlessly past you. Bless you, Highways.

Last week’s caution to all to observe when the pristine patches begin to deteriorate was sadly prophetic. Two on the south side of Fairlight Road, along the top, are already being chipped away. Perhaps a longer half-life could be expected…