Pews News: This Sunday, November 12, is Remembrance Day. There will be an early service of Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 8 am, and then there’s Morning Worship at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. This service will include the Act of Remembrance. Don’t forget that St Andrew’s has a crèche area, whilst also playing host to Junior Church.

Last week, due to a computer glitch, I had to seek all sots of places to find out what Sunday Worship there would be. Found out alright, but failed to account for the time change from 6 pm BST to 4 pm GMT. Sorry if anyone was misled.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, November 10, Celia King will be entertaining the members with her chair-based exercises. There’s toenail cutting as well this week. Lunch is sweet and sour chicken and rice, with fruit meringue and cream to follow. Next Friday, November 17, the entertainment will be by the Mad Jacks, who are Morris Dancers, and then it’s on to lunch, which will consist of steak and mushroom pie, with rice pudding and jam for afters.

The Bowls Club’s Coffee Morning: Last Saturday’s Coffee Morning, run by the Bowls Club, took place on a rather miserable morning, but those who attended clearly enjoyed themselves, with some very pleasant refreshments and the inevitable few rounds of very popular Bingo.

Free Fireworks for the Family: Last Saturday’s ‘do’ for the Royal British Legion was a great success up the hill at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel. Some 150 souls were there, enjoying the lengthy firework display, while munching on their jacket potatoes. The bucket raffle, where the cash taken is split equally between the RBL and the selected winner, gave Linda Savarese a handsome reward to see her through the weekend. Three youngsters took their own Guys along for judging and, as it was just the three of them, it was decided each should win a prize. Two were promptly awarded their spoils, but, sadly, the third child had already gone home. If you have any idea who it was, please give Margaret Pulfer a call on 814866 as soon as you can. The evening resulted in a profit of almost £150 for the RBL, who also picked up some new members. The fireworks themselves were master-minded by Alan Marchant and Terry Lee, while Paul Read was invaluable as the parking master, with more cars to cope with than enough.

A cream tea to make you as happy as Larry: The British Legion would like you to think about the chance of a slap-up cream tea of the highest order which is being organised by Carly D’Arcy at the Robin Hood in Icklesham. It’s all happening this Sunday – Remembrance Sunday – at 5.30 pm. The cost is £14.95 per head, and £8.95 for children. Margaret Pulfer can make sure of your ticket for you – just call her on 814866. An earlier cream tea event was a great success for Help for Heroes, and now it’s the turn of the Legion to be beneficiaries. Just think – you can give the charity a great deal of help, while simultaneously pampering yourself. What a perfect combination!

The British Legion again!: The Pett Branch finds itself, for one reason or another, in need of a Standard Bearer for, as excellent as their recent bearers have been, they cannot be expected to go on ad infinitum, past standard bearing age, so to speak. Step forward then, Richard Boulter, who is almost 18. Richard has the enthusiasm for the training, and the dexterity and agility to be highly successful in the role. Good luck, Richard.

It’s the Players production this week: For the third time in their recent history, the Players are visiting a play firmly rooted in its telly ancestry. So, in the much appreciated and applauded footsteps of ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ and ‘Cranford’, they come to Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn’s ‘Yes, Prime Minister’, already acknowledged as a toweringly successful satire with three West End seasons and a national tour behind it. Here, the play’s run will commence at 7.30 pm each evening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 9, 10 and 11, and there’ll also be a 2.30 pm matinee the Saturday. The direction has been by debutante Aisling Edie and the cast features the principals Keith Miller as Premier Jim Hacker, Steve Hill as Sir Humphrey Appleby, Tom Miller as Bernard Woolley and Clare Murray as Clare Sutton. The tickets, still only a bargain £6 each, are available from the Post Office, and will be until they are sold out! The three evening performances each has a licensed bar available.

The Playgroup Jumble Sale: One of the most popular events in the village hall – every year, queuing in all parts! – is the Playgroup’s Jumble Sale. It’s come round earlier than usual, and will be with us at 10 am a fortnight tomorrow, that’s Saturday, November 25. No doubt details will be forthcoming about where and when to deliver all the attractive stuff you no longer need which could raise an extra bob or two to help this worthy cause. Earlier this year, there was concern that child numbers had fallen a long way and that the current autumn term would be critical to the Group’s survival. It was widely felt that, if they couldn’t remain viable during this crucial period and had to close, they would never return. But the sterling efforts of the officers and committee, plus the professionals and parents, past and present, have successfully staved off the fears, and things for the New Year look, if not actually rosy, to have at least a strong pinkish tint. So, you’ve a couple of weeks to sort out your unwanted desirable goodies and deliver them, and then it will be all down to the hall on the day to browse and buy.

An important diary note: The Annual General Meeting of the Fairlight Preservation Trust will be taking place in the village hall on Sunday, November 26 at 2.30 pm. All members and other residents are welcome, though only members may vote. To this end, members are reminded to ensure they have their membership cards with them at the meeting, which may prove difficult for some. The Trust’s Acting Secretary Dr. Ruth Kosmin has said that, in order to save either postage or shoe leather, it would be helpful if the Trust could have members’ email addresses. These can be sent to ruth.kosmin@btinternet.com. After the immensely satisfying achievement last year of the completion of the new third stage berm, this year has been altogether quieter, although the Environment Agency grant of £300,000 for future expenditure on Fairlight coastal defences is a remarkable follow up from the berm. Held on our behalf by Rother DC, this sum is strictly ring-fenced for Fairlight purposes.

Concerning the day-to-day operation of the Trust, should any resident be willing to stand for the Trust’s committee, an application form is available from the Chairman, David Shortman, at Norton Oak in The Avenue. These are to be returned, completed, to the Acting Secretary by Saturday, November 18.

Seen it all now: It has long been my opinion that the authorities sadistically enjoy using temporary three-way traffic lights for the sheer bloody-mindedness of long waits they provide. To be fair, SGN didn’t have much choice in their operations across Waites Lane and Broadway if they wanted to keep us all safe. But that’s ignoring the good burghers of Fairlight, and their impatience. Quite by random chance, because I am not out monitoring the system in all our bleak weathers, I have observed on two occasions as drivers have left Broadway when the light was showing red. Both were lucky not to meet anyone coming up or down Waites Lane legitimately. I have a small amount of sympathy for this outlook, because the Broadway view has not been helped by a parked car right in front of the traffic light, which has not moved an inch during the entire roadworks. This is totally legitimate, and also totally inconsiderate and selfish, as long-waiting motorists probably believe the parked car’s presence stops the light’s sensor from spotting that they are there. Mind how you go…!