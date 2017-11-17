Pews News: There is just the one service in the village this Sunday, and that is Holy Communion at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. As ever, a crèche area is available and Junior Church will be there.

Thanks are due to everyone who made up a shoe box or donated to the costs of transport. 57 boxes were collected, of which 30 came from Guestling School. £65 was raised towards transport too, so well done to everyone!

Always a much-loved occasion for young and old alike, the Christingle service in Fairlight will be at St Andrew’s on Advent Sunday, December 3, at 4 pm. This will mark the start of the Christmas season.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, November 17, the entertainment will be by the Morris Dancers the Mad Jacks, which promises to be great fun. Lunch today will be steak and mushroom pie, followed by rice pudding and jam for afters. Next Friday, November 24, lunch will be sausage plait, in pastry, followed by tiramisu. This is after a welcome visit from the ladies choir Cantabile.

Another one bites the dust: The Players have chalked up another prime success with their ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ last week. As habit directs, they now step back as the Panto Group moves into overtime, until they resume operations next February. Then, Charlotte Miller will become another debutante Fairlight director as she prepares what is, at the moment, ‘a thriller’! Updates will follow!

The Playgroup Jumble Sale: Only a week until the Playgroup’s Jumble Sale. It’s from 10 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday, November 25. Traditionally, of course, queuing starts much earlier. Yes, it is that good a sale. Before it gets here, you have Monday through to Thursday next week, November 20 to 23, to get your excellent jumble down to the village hall between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm each morning. The more you contribute, the more attractive will be the actual sale day! Please remember that they are unable to take any audio cassettes, videos or electrical goods.

The Tuesday Ladies Club in November: As previously intimated, Ken Brooks will be giving a talk entitled ‘Beside the Seaside’ in the village hall next Tuesday, starting at 2.15 pm. Visitors, including the menfolk, are welcome for £2 admission.

The penultimate reminder: The Annual General Meeting of the Fairlight Preservation Trust will be taking place in the village hall on Sunday, November 26 at 2.30 pm. The amount of effort put in on our behalf by the Trust should ensure a very full house for their AGM, so please do attend. Perhaps you would like to join their committee? Time is running out, as a completed form from the Chairman, David Shortman, at Norton Oak in The Avenue, must be returned to the Acting Secretary, Dr. Ruth Kosmin, by tomorrow.

A hardy annual event: That’s the village hall’s Christmas Fair, which will be happening from 12 noon until 3 pm on Saturday, December 2 (not the first, as some would have it!) all the usual fun and games will be there, with ho food available right from the noonday start. What is it about Fairlight that is so special? One minute it is attracting the Home Secretary, the next – at the coming Fair – Father Christmas himself. Diary the date now…

The Residents Association Christmas Party: Have you got your tickets yet for the final celebration that will mark the end of the 70th anniversary year of the Fairlight Residents Association? It’s the Christmas Party on Saturday, December 16 from 7.30 to 11 pm in the village hall. Tickets are available from the Post Office, and they’re £8 each. There will be a fully licensed bar, free food, entertainment by East Edna and Village Voices, and a few surprises during the evening, so it promises to be a really great night.

East Sussex Library Consultation: Proposals for East Sussex Libraries are outlined in a Consultation document. It is entitled ‘The Way Forward’, under the heading of haveyoursay. The way forward, in fact, seems likely to be backward. As with many aspects of life in these straitened times, it’s all down to money, and saving it – to the tune of £653,000 – with the closure of seven rural libraries, including that at Ore, and the cessation of the Mobile Library Service. As the Council’s Vision and Strategic Outcomes include the improvement of child and adult literacy, and better health and wellbeing through reading, it is difficult to see how their proposals will achieve these aims, though rock and hard place spring to mind. Do read all about it, and have your say. There are hard copies you can fill in, available at the Post Office, or you can do it all on line. Whichever you choose, you have until December 14 to return your opinions. It’s worth doing.