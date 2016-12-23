GREETINGS: What is there left to say? Hope you have climbed the parcel mountain and everything id wrapped and under the tree or posted to Santa.

CHURCH NEWS: Tomorrow, Christmas Eve, there will be the lovely Crib Service at 2.30 pm. At 11.30 pm there will be a United Benefice First Eucharist of Christmas at St. Thomas, Winchelsea. It will be really good to have all the parishioners together. On Christmas Day there will be Parish Eucharist at 9.30 am led by Rev. Canon Robin Whitehead. On 1st January 2017there will be 9.30 am Parish Eucharist, again led by Robin. During the week following Christmas Day we commemorate John, Apostle and Evangelist on 27th; The Holy Innocents on 28th and Thomas Beckett, Archbishop of Canterbury and martyr, who was murdered in 1170.

WEATHER: Most unseasonal - grey and gloomy today as I write. But by the time you read this, we shall have passed the shortest day, with the Winter Solstice last Wednesday.

QUEEN’S HEAD: On Wednesday 28th from 4pm until 6 pm, the Lumpettes will be playing. On New Year’s Eve, the Geoff Bellhouse Band will be playing the Roaring 20s. You are invited to don Fancy dress if you wish.

SCHOOL NEWS: The children and hard working staff are now on holiday until 4th January, when the children return to their lovely school. The teachers have to go in a day earlier !! There have been lots of awards this week, but hey ! that was last term now.! Well done everybody anyway. I think next term is to have a Music emphasis. This gladdens my heart. I am so saddened that music, drama and arts seem to be less evident in the curriculum now. The school is sad to say goodbye to Mrs Scott who has been working in the school office this term, and send her best wishes. Amaro and Connor raised £20 for Children in Need by running a maths Quiz. A very kind and thoughtful act, entirely on their own initiative.

CONTACT: Thank you to everybody who has, during the year, kept me supplied with all the information about happenings in the village. I’m going to take a couple of weeks off now, and will write the Village Voice column again for Friday 13th January. Contact me by 9th January.

AND FINALLY: I do most sincerely wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and really good things for 2017 All good wishes to everyone who reads this column.

