GREETINGS: Since this is the first Voice of the year, it does seem appropriate to send everyone good wishes for 2017. I could echo something which I read, - I hope 2017 brings you resilience and courage and creativity and a lively sense of comedy. And health too of course.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9,30am service for the second Sunday of Epiphany will be led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering. Next Sunday 22nd January will be Rev. Canon Robin Whitehead’s farewell service in Icklesham.

WEATHER: Decidedly mixed. One day bright and sunny, the next wet and windy, with very varied temperatures from day to day.

SCHOOL NEWS: The focus for this term will be music. A school orchestra will be formed which will perform at the concerts in March. And Stingray Class will perform at the Hastings Musical Festival. Recycled materials are being collected - items which can be used to make sounds e.g.. pots, pans, lids, cheese graters, bottles plastic containers, guttering, metal piping, clothes rails, bells etc. etc. Sounds like fun !! Which music should be anyway. The Headteacher’s awards this week, reflecting Faith, Hope and Love, go to Starfish Class, Theo for a positive attitude to learning; Stingray Class, Millie for being helpful, kind and organised; Dolphin Class, Inigo for care and attention to detail in work; Octopus Class, Saskia for being super in the dance lesson and kind and friendly around the school. Class awards go to, Starfish Class, Jack and Millie; Stingray Class, Lola and Lily Rose H; Dolphin Class, Ruby-Jude and Jorja; Octopus Class, Hannah and Alfie. Well done everybody.

QUIZ REPORT: Last Saturday’s Quiz night was hosted by Icklesham Horticultural Society and raised £293 for The New Pavilion Fund. 12 teams entered, early pace setters were Fairlight Fogeys, they were hauled back in by The Lost Boys who held the lead until round 6, Flower Power were now making the running closely followed by Icklesham Reserves , One Out All Out, Allsorts & Team Name , a shrewd Joker played in round 7 pushed Staylybridge Celtic into contention , Flower Power were constantly putting in good rounds and after Round 8 we had a dead heat for the winners, Flower Power & One Out All Out (222 points each) Flower Power won the tie break question and were declared winners .This was for the first time they have won in all the years that they have been supporting, Welldone to them !! Staylybridge Celtic were 2nd, with Team Name and Icklesham Reserves joint 3rd. There were good rounds from Nobby’s Nuts, High Ford Hooligans, Fab 6, Saints and Sinners. Thanks to all those that donated raffle prizes, bought tickets, thanks to Mags for help during the evening, John for help setting up and everyone that helped clear up at the end . The next Quiz is February 18th . These friendly fundraisers are open to all, it is Maximum of 6 players to a team , £2:50 per person and bring your own drink and food.

We still have room for one team of 6 at The Murder Mystery on 21st January, it is £10 per person which includes a plentiful Ploughman’s Supper, this evening is sponsored by The Robin Hood Inn.

CONTACT: Please let me know of any events coming up. I will do my best to publicise things for you.

AND FINALLY: Do you think we shall have snow? Maybe the worst of the winter is yet to come !!Have a good week.

