GREETINGS: Are you keeping well? There is a nasty cold and cough about, so I do hope not too many people are affected by it. Stay in and keep warm is perhaps a good motto for these winter days.

CHURCH NEWS: Following Father Robin’s final service before his retirement, Rev. Malcolm Pickering will be taking quite a few services. We are grateful for his help during the Vacancy. He will lead the 9.30 am service this coming Sunday, the 4th after Epiphany. On Thursday of this coming week we celebrate the Presentation of Christ in the Temple. This day is also known as Candlemas and represents the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary..

R.I.P.: We are very sad to learn of the death of Fred Ferryman. He was another former Trust Chairman who supported the Icklesham New Pavilion Project and its proposals. He was also a keen horticulturist and had an allotment up at Winchelsea. He will be a sad loss to Icklesham.

WEATHER: Well, today it is dreadful -- freezing fog and treacherous icy conditions underfoot. Such a contrast to the beautiful bright, sunny, cold weather last week. During my little potterings around the village, I have noticed ever so many bulbs venturing forth. There is a very early daffodil already in flower on the corner by the turn into Winchelsea. - brave little thing. And I have spotted a red camellia in flower. My own pink camellia is an autumn flowering one which has been really beautiful for the last couple of months.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Smokestack, playing Jazz Blues. It will be cosy in there with the log fires.There will be a Quiz Night on Wednesday 1st February at 8.30 pm in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

New Pavilion Fundraising: MURDER MYSTERY EVENING held last Saturday in the Memorial Hall raised £690 for this Vilage Project, we are very grateful for the continued support and sponsorship from THE ROBIN HOOD INN . Special thanks to Cathy, Kim , Mags & Chaz for help before and during this Fund Raiser, also none of this would have been possible without the support of Playden Players and Del. 10 teams subscribed to the Mystery which too was very much appreciated, There was a “Table Quiz” which was won by “Empty Heads” and the main Murder was solved by “Friends & Family”, well done to both of them. Thanks also to everybody that donated Raffle prizes and helped with the clearing up at the end. If you enjoyed the evening and would like to enter a team next year pencil in Saturday 20th January .

The Robin Hood: have just opened a new restaurant and now able to cater for approximately 100 people , they have specials menus during the week and it is an ideal venue for a party. There is ample garden for sitting in and they have an excellent play park to keep the children entertained. They also hold Sunday Bootsales fortnightly during the Summer,and they support the Bonfire Society

A big thank you: to Icklesham Horticultural Society who have today donated £500 to The New Pavilion Project , this was the profit from their Shows in 2016. The Horticultural Society put on three Shows a year. New members are welcome to join membership is £1 which does include a schedule for the Shows. They also have their own Facebook page.

Dates for 2017 Shows are: Spring 1st April, Summer 5th August , Autumn 30th September. The AGM is on 20th October 7:00 in The Memorial Hall

SCHOOL REPORT: The focus on music in the school is going really well. All the children seem to be enjoying participating both in movement and playing. It is my opinion that it is WRONG to cut music from the curriculum as a cost-cutting exercise. Having been involved in music teaching all my working life, I feel this very strongly. And singing releases endorphins which are very beneficial to our well-being. During the coming week there will be a visit by the Business Ambassadors to the Emergency Services on Thursday 1st; and a Triple P Session about raising Competent, Confident Children, in school from 1.30 - 3 pm.

An exciting opportunity for a new Teaching Assistant to be based in the Early Years Foundation Stage, beginning in Term 5, April 2017, is now open. Information can be requested from the school office by emailing office@ickleshamcp.e-sussex.sch.uk or by calling in. A job description and application form are available by e-mail or from Mrs. Barry in the office. This is for a Teaching Assistant, part-time: 27.5 hours per week, term time only. Salary will be £10.000 - £14.999. The closing date is Monday 27th February.

The Head Teacher Awards this week go to; Starfish Class, Deacon for encouraging others in their learning; Stingray Class, Cody, always being very polite and kind; Dolphin Class, Heidi, for having a great attitude to learning; Octopus Class, Joel, for always doing the right thing. The class Awards are as follows ; Starfish Class, Lucia and Finlay; Stingray Class, Will and Grace F.; Dolphin Class, Eve and Lily-Rose; Octopus Class, Siena and Joe. Well done everyone.

CONTACT: Please keep information coming in or else I will have nothing to write about !

AND FINALLY: If the weather forecast proves to be accurate and we have this freezing fog for some days, I do hope you are able to keep warm and safe indoors.

Follow this fundraising on Facebook at the following sites: Icklesham New Pavilion , Icklesham Quiz Nights & Icklesham Village.

The Village of Icklesham is also on Twitter : @Icklesham Village.

