GREETINGS: Nothing like as nasty as it was last week, weatherwise. Did you know that yesterday, 2 February, was Ground Hog Day ? Apparently these little (American) animals pop their noses out of their hibernation holes on this day, have a good look at the weather and decide if winter is over. If it seems quite nice, they stay out for the spring. If it is bitterly cold or snowy, they go back for a bit more hibernation. Wonder what they will decide this year.

CHURCH NEWS: There will be a joint Benefice service at St. Thomas’, Winchelsea at 10.30 am on Sunday. This will be Fr. Robin’s last service as our Vicar and Rector. It is sure to be a very emotional service, with many people wishing to speak to him and offer good wishes for the future. A presentation of gifts will be made at the end of the service and there will be some light refreshments. During the week we commemorate Dorothea, on Monday 6th, who was a virgin martyr in 304. This day also marks the Accession of Queen Elizabeth 11, in 1952. The PCC is advertising for a new Secretary. If you have the skills necessary and would be willing to volunteer, please call Christine Wheeler, Church Warden on 813 740. or the current secretary Lesley Birch on 814 695 to have a chat about the responsibilities.

WEATHER: As already mentioned, this week could indicate the end of winter. But did you know that weather watchers indicate that St. Dorothy brings the snow? There are quite a few daffodils out on the verges around Winchelsea now. Such a cheery sight. Optimism personified, or flowerfied.

FLUTTER YOUR FEATHERS: Sandra Stunt has started up a new singing group. At present fledglings are exploring the possibilities of the kind of music to sing. The chosen name for the group is the Icklesham Songbirds, hence the feather illusion.! Have you groomed your feathers, and will you come and join us to have fun on Wednesday afternoons at 2 pm? We meet at 5 Villages in the lounge where it is warm and comfortable. For a small donation of £2 per session, you could be part of something lovely. The group welcomes any residents of the village aged 60 and over. It is social, fun and singing releases endorphins which are good for you.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by The Informers playing Soul and Blues.

SCHOOL NEWS: Please will you collect vouchers from Sainsbury who have their Active Kids scheme up and running. Please ask your friends and family to collect them and get them to the school. They can then be exchanged for sports and cooking equipment to encourage the children to lead active, healthy lives. TODAY, 3 February, there will be the free parenting session at school at 1.30 pm. This is the second Seminar for raising Competent, Confident Children. During next week there will be the second Music Workshop for all classes. On 10th February there will be the PTFA Friends Valentine Disco from 3.20 to 4.30 pm. This marks the end of term 3. There will be the half term break from 13 - 17 February. The Head Teacher’s Awards this week go to : Starfish Class, Marley for always being ready to learn; Stingray Class, Renn for responding to a challenge and setting a good example; Dolphin Class, Edie for fantastic effort in all areas of learning; Octopus Class, Billy and Theo for always being polite. Class awards go to Starfish Class, Michael and Nancy; Stingray Class, Millie P. and Jasmine; Dolphin Class, Bowe and Grace; Octopus Class, Noah and lily T. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: Please keep me informed if something is going on. I can write a column on 6th but not on 13th February.

AND FINALLY: Have a good week with some fresh air if it is not of the frozen variety. Keep noticing all the signs of regeneration plantwise.

