GREETINGS: The poet had it right - O to be in England, now that April’s here. Everywhere looks so fresh and green, there are multitudes of beautiful flowers and the birds are singing.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for Palm Sunday will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering. At 6 pm, there will be a special service of quiet meditation, hymns, readings and anthems sung by the combined choirs of Icklesham and Winchelsea. This will be led by Rev. Howard Norton. Come and travel with us on the road to Jerusalem. The special Easter Services are as follows : Maundy Thursday, 6pm, Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering; Good Friday, 2 pm, The Last Hour of the Cross led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering; Easter Sunday, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a Coffee morning in Icklesham Church form 10.30 am until midday serving tea, coffee, biscuits and cake. There will also be stalls selling cakes, Bring and Buy and produce. Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of our historic church building. If you could bring a donation for the Bring and Buy and possibly a cake on the day, all will be much appreciated. Come along and bring a friend, you will be very welcome.

CRAFT FAIR: In the Memorial Hall tomorrow from 10 am until 2.30 pm. So it is possible to go to the church coffee morning and then walk through to the hall. There will be many local crafters attending. There will be an Easter Egg draw every hour throughout the fair. Refreshments will be on sale with lots of lovely home made cakes. A donation will be made to the Five VIllages mini-bus fund. There is plenty of free parking at the hall.

WEATHER: “March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers “ There is gentle rain falling as I write, and we’ve had some winds, but we also have many, many flowers at the moment. All the trees are thinking about bursting into leaf, willows out already. And my little blossom tree is an absolute picture,- clouds of white blossom against the sky, whatever colour it is. And the grass cutting season has arrived with a vengeance.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday 9th from 4 till 6, will be played by the Dave Paul Trio playing Soft Rock. There is a Beer Festival from Good Friday through to Easter Monday. On Friday from 9 - 11 it will be Jo Retunno playing Soul and Blues; on Easter Sunday it will be Stone Junction playing Americana; and on Easter Monday it will be Lipstick and Beatniks playing Swing Rockabilly Jazz. The Queen’s Head is widely regarded throughout East Sussex as a pub that knows about beer and in particular, cask conditioned ales. Bar opening hours are 11am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, 12 - 10.30pm on Sunday. Ian is undertaking another challenge - joining Alan Bates on a Pedal to Paris from London on 7th June. All monies raised at the Queen’s Head are in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

ROBIN HOOD INN: The third Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Good Friday, 14th April from 11 am till 2 pm. This will be organised by the Robin Hood Bonfire Society and is extremely popular. Please let them know if you are planning to attend, so that enough Easter Eggs can be bought. It costs £3 to enter. You can use the email - robinhoodbonfiresociety@gmail.com or via the events page on facebook.

NICKY HARRIS: This lovely lady , who died last year , will be remembered in special performances of two Alan Bennett one act plays. Icklesham Players will present “Green Forms “and “A visit from Miss Prothero” in the Memorial Hall on 11th, 12th and 13th May at 7.30 pm. Tickets will be available at the door or you could speak to Josie Martin. Nicky was a much loved member of the Players.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: Entry numbers were double those of the previous year, which was excellent. When you walked into the hall, it looked very colourful with all the different shades of yellow and the assorted colours of the tulips. Well done Joan Butler who won three trophies; one for the most points in the Narcissi section; the next for Best in Show for her three vases of narcissi and finally winning the cup for the most points in the show. Judy Foster won the cup for the best home-made compost. Thank you to Kate and Syd Mylrea for kindly sponsoring this class. The Certificate for the best in the Cooking section went to Wendy Mitchell for her Bakewell Tart. The last Trophy went to Ann Osborne for the most points in classes 14 - 24. Many thanks to Stuart, Michael and Simon for setting out the hall on Friday afternoon, also Barbara for running the raffle, Judy and Helen for running the Tombola. Mags and Kim served the teas and all who helped with the tidying up afterwards. The Society would also like to thank everyone who donated prizes, this is very much appreciated.

SCHOOL NEWS: After an extremely busy week last week, the staff and children are on holiday until Tuesday 18th April. Listing the awards will seem like old history, so I will just wish everyone a relaxing break and some fine weather.

CONTACT: Please let me know of anything going on for which you would like publicity

AND FINALLY: Nothing to add, except enjoy your week. Next Friday will be Good Friday with several processions of Witness taking place. Have you ever been to one or taken part? It is a powerful reminder of what Easter is all about.

