GREETINGS: Whether you are rejoicing in the Resurrection or enjoying a chocolatey Bank Holiday weekend, I do hope that you have a Happy Easter.

CHURCH NEWS: Today, Friday 14th, there will be a service at 2 pm commemorating the Last Hour of the Cross, led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering.

The 9.30 am service on Easter Sunday will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering.

EASTER LILIES: Thank you to everyone who has donated lilies. Our church will be beautiful this Easter with more than a hundred lilies given in memory of a loved one. The list of names will be on view from Easter Sunday for two weeks. The church is open every day so why not visit to admire the arrangements and remember your loved ones at this special time.

CHURCH MARKET: Or was it a coffee morning? Whatever it was, lots of people came for coffee, chat, delicious cakes and bric-a-brac. It was a good meeting place on a beautiful sunny morning.

WEATHER: It is a sunny morning again but the wind has a nip to it. Everywhere is looking spring-like, with lots of lovely flowers and blossom. The daffodils and blackthorn have been especially beautiful this year. But it is a bit early to have to be watering plants in pots.

CRAFT FAIR: The Easter Craft Fair took place last Saturday and the hall was bustling with activity. Thank you to all the stall holders for their support and donating Easter Eggs and baking cakes. Grateful thanks to Lin and Mary for serving the refreshments. We managed to raise £140 for the Five Villages mini bus fund, which I know they are extremely grateful for. Three of the Easter Eggs were won by residents of the Five Villages ! Thank you to Sandra Stunt for this report.

BEATLES DAY: Sharon Sellens had a wonderful day when she sang at the White Rock for the Beatles’ Day. She sang on the Cafe acoustic stage and says she loved every moment ! ! Her set list was Ob-La-Di, Octopus’s Garden, Here, There and Everywhere and Those Were The Days. She was accompanied on the accordion by her friend Stuart Alexander. The day raised £26,100 and that takes the overall total for the past 18 Beatles days to over £275, 000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Sussex. THAT’S AMAZING ! Sharon says that she can’t wait for the next one.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The Beer Festival begins today with Soul and Blues music played by Jo Rotuno from 9 - 11. On Easter Sunday Stone Junction will be playing Americana from 4 - 6, and Lipstick and Beatnicks will be playing Swing Rockabilly Jazz from 4 - 6 pm on Easter Monday. There will be a Charity Quiz night on Wednesday 19 April at 8.30 pm in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

ROBIN HOOD BONFIRE SOCIETY: The annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place today, Friday 14th April, from 11 am to 2 pm.This is an extremely popular event, so please let them know if you intend to turn up. You’ll have to be quick though. It costs £3 to enter.

SCHOOL NEWS: The next term begins on Tuesday 18th April.

CONTACT: Please keep all the information coming in for events, reports or village news. Use the email, write me a note or pop round.

AND FINALLY: I sincerely hope that you have a lovely weekend, whatever you are doing.

