GREETINGS: The day I am writing is a rather wet Bank Holiday Monday, the first day of the month of May. It is May Day and the may blossom is coming out, so you may safely cast a clout. I have also learnt that it is the Beltane Festival. The what ? Beltane. This is the anglicised name for the Gaelic May Day festival. It takes place mid-way between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. The word comes from the Celtic God Bel, meaning “bright one “ and the Gaelic word “teine “ meaning fire. It is a fire festival that celebrates the fertility of the coming year, which begins officially at moonrise on Mayday eve. There are also links to the Green Man but information is not easy to come by.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service on Sunday will be Parish Eucharist and Baptism led by Rev. Christopher Breeds. Thank you to everyone who supported the Lent Lunches. The amount raised was £500, a very good result which will be shared and donated to the following charities : Caring and Sharing, Macmillan Nurses Cancer Care, Royal British Legion and Christian Aid.

WEATHER: Wet today, at last. It is a steady light rain, no doubt doing good in the fields and gardens. Disappointing for all the Jack in the Green festivities. Sunrise on 6th May is 5.22, at the beginning of April it was 6.33; sunset on 6th May is 20.26, at the beginning of April it was 19.30.

ICKLESHAM PLAYERS: Two one act plays will be performed in the Memorial Hall at 7.30 pm on Thursday 11th, Friday 12th, Saturday 13th May. The plays are by Alan Bennett, titled “ Green Forms “ and “ A visit from Miss Prothero “ These performances are dedicated to the memory of Nicky Harris, a much loved member of the group. Tickets will be available at the door or from Brian Pitt 01424 814 118 or Josie Martin 01424 812 996.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music this Sunday will be played by Pete Prescott playing Covers. This begins at 4 pm.

SCHOOL NEWS: The year 6 children will be sitting their SATS tests every day this coming week. Parents are reminded that Sunday night is a school night !! Both KS1 and KS2 football teams have been playing in local tournaments. They all played very sportsmanlike football with great performances. The Head Teacher’s Awards this week go to : Starfish Class, Jack for super helpfulness to teachers in class; Stingray Class, Lexie, for fantastic behaviour and attitude; Dolphin Class, Edie, for Polite behaviour around the school; and Octopus Class, Siena, Billy and Joel for effort and work for the Business Ambassadors presentation. Special awards this week go to Saskia for politeness and Billy and Joe for sportsmanship. Well done everybody.

The class awards are as follows; Starfish Class, Theo and Holly; Stingray Class, Annie and Summer; Dolphin Class, Taylor and Alisha; and Octopus Class, Alfie and Tommy.

CONTACT: If anyone has information for the Voice, do please be in touch.

AND FINALLY: I hope that you had an enjoyable Bank Holiday break and will enjoy the coming week.

