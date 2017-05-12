GREETINGS: The village seems a little quiet at the moment. No doubt much is going on behind the scenes, or maybe it is the lull before a storm of activity.

CHURCH NEWS: The service on Sunday morning will be at 9.30 for the third Sunday of Easter. It will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Edward Bryant. Today we remember Simon of Cyrene, bearer of the Cross of Christ. Monday 15th is the day to remember Matthias the Apostle.

COFFEE MORNING: The next church Coffee morning will be held in church on Saturday 20th May from 10.30 am to 12 mid-day. Cakes, bring-and-buy and bric-a-brac will be available and there might be some plants too.

WEATHER: Unfortunately gray rhymes with May and that is what we are getting a lot of - gray clouds just sitting about, obscuring the sun but not producing any rain, which would be welcome.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music this coming Sunday from 4 pm will be played by Freak Flag playing 1960 Hendrix and Cream. There will be a Quiz on Wednesday 17th May starting at 8.30 pm. All proceeds are in aid of Breast Cancer Care. I was talking to Ian earlier in the week, about his training to cycle from London to Paris next month. It is about 400 miles !! Apparently all is going well so far..

ART EXHIBITION: In the Memorial Hall on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May there will be an exhibition open from 10am to 4 pm each day.There will be teas, Ploughman’s Lunches and cakes etc. available all day. There will be a Tombola and all proceeds will go to the New Pavilion. Entrance is free and there is ample parking. Any donations of tombola prizes and cakes would be very much appreciated. Here is an opportunity to choose a lovely new picture for yourself or as a gift.

ICKLESHAM PLAYERS: There is still time to buy a ticket to see the Players’ production of the two Alan Bennett one act plays, “Green Forms” and “A Visit from Miss Prothero”. There is another performance tonight and tomorrow at 7. 30 pm. Tickets cost £7, available from Josie Martin on 01424 812 996 or at the door.

SCHOOL NEWS: By the time you read this column, the Yr6 children will have completed their SATs tests. It always seems wrong to me that during the normal week the children work in groups, with much discussion going on. And yet when we come to SATs, all is isolated individual work, in silence. The environment is alien surely? Anyway, they will all be glad it is over. Apparently it all began with a SATs breakfast.! There are excellent reports in the school newsletter from the Learning Ambassadors and the Business Ambassadors who have all been out on trips. Both football teams have performed well in the Catsfield Football Tournament. There is currently a Staff Vacancy for a mixed Year 2/3 teacher to join the school from September. Please contact the office for more details and an application pack. The closing date is Thursday 11th May, yesterday, but it may be worth asking if you are interested. Head Teacher Awards this week go to : Starfish Class, Marley for always being kind; Stingray Class, Finley for setting a good example to others; Dolphin Class; Oliver for consideration of others; and Octopus Class, Leon for taking care of others. The class awards go to ; Starfish Class, Deacon and Percy; Stingray Class, Ella and Millie; Dolphin Class, Lauren and Ford; and Octopus Class, Sophie and Amy. There was a special award this week to Hannah Twamley-Sinfield for politeness. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: If you have new, views or information or reports, do please let me know. Thank you.

AND FINALLY: Do you think we had “summer” in March and now we are in “autumn?” Whatever, this gray May is a bit depressing, isn’t it? Find something to lift your spirits and enjoy during the week.

