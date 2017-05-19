GREETINGS: It’s drizzling at the moment, so I hope you haven’t any outdoor activities planned. I had my car professionally cleaned at the weekend, so I suppose rain was to be expected !!

CHURCH NEWS: The service at 9.30 am on Sunday will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Christopher Breeds, I think. It is Rogation Sunday when we pray for the growth of the fruits of the earth and sea, and human labour. It used to be a day when congregations actually went out into the fields. I can clearly remember one priest blessing a field of “corn “ when it was obviously barley ! Ascension Day is on Thursday 25th May.This is a traditional time for Beating the Bounds when parish school children accompanied by the parson, walk round and learn the boundaries of the parish. On Wednesday 24th we remember John and Charles Wesley, Evangelists and Hymn Writers.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow morning, Saturday 20th, from 10.30am until 12 noon, in the church, there will be a Christian Aid Coffee morning. Now-a-days we do not have the house-to-house collections, so please do avail yourself of this opportunity to contribute to the charity. There will also be cakes, bring-and-buy and produce. And, of course, good coffee and the chance to chat with friends.

WEATHER: As already mentioned, it is drizzling this Monday morning. All it will do is remove the dust from leaves and dampen the paths. Unless it keeps up all day, it won’t water the plants very much. The ground is like concrete and difficult to work because it is so dry. I have heard of rivers which are almost dry this early in the season. Here in the S. E. we are already being asked to conserve water. Hose-pipe ban next ?

ICKLESHAM PLAYERS: Many thanks to the Players for their presentation of the Alan Bennett plays in tribute to Nicky Harris. There was very good characterisation of the Yorkshire folk and some typically wry lines. “If I have forgotten something, how do I know if I can’t remember?” All members of the casts of the two plays are to be congratulated on their performances, I shall not pick out anyone above the others, they were all so good. And where did they get the ladies’ dresses? They were just so right. Whose budgie was it ?

ART EXHIBITION: Tomorrow, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st from 10am to 4 pm on each day, there will be an Exhibition in the Memorial Hall. There will be teas, Ploughman’s Lunches and cakes available, also a Tombola. All proceeds will go towards the New Pavilion fund. You could go to the church coffee morning and move on to the Art Exhibition after that. Entrance is free and there is plenty of free parking available.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by the Dave Jackson Blues Duo, playing er- Blues! From Friday 26th there will be a May Mini Beer Festival. On Friday there will be music by the Marie White Band playing form 9 - 11; on Sunday 28th it will be Porchlight Smoker entertaining you with Bluegrass Country music from 4 - 6 pm; and on Bank Holiday Monday Crooked Style will play Rabbit Rabbit from 4 - 6 pm. The Queen’s Head has been in the Good Beer Guide for 30 consecutive years.

ROBIN HOOD: On Tuesday 23rd May there will be the Gary Grainger Memorial Quiz Night beginning at 7.30 pm.

WINCHELSEA ARTS: There will be the final concert of the 2016 - 2017 series on Saturday 20th May at 7.30 pm in Winchelsea Church. Leading string players from London’s Royal College of Music Junior Department will perform music for string quartets. The concert will include the winning entry in the Winchelsea Arts Composition Competition. The winning entry will be written in response to a brief about the history of the town. Tickets are £13 adult and £6.50 under 18s. The new season is launched and begins on 1st July.at 7.30 pm with a concert of musical theatre with a cast of actor-singers from both the West End and London Fringe.

SCHOOL NEWS: Year 2 children will have completed their SATs by the time you read this. The swimming season begins after half term, hoping to swim every day. That sounds like a call for flipping cold windy weather when no sane person would DREAM of going swimming. !!! Year 5 children are beginning to plan activities to help raise money for the school. All year 5s can borrow £5 for the venture, to be repaid after the Summer Fayre. The children have to produce a business plan and report on their success. Year 5 children will be enjoying the PGL trip from 24 - 26th May. Then there is the half term break, returning on 5th June. The Head Teacher’s criteria are Hope, Faith and Love. The awards this week go to ; Starfish Class, Lorien for being kind and caring; Stingray Class, Harry for a great attitude in class and helping class mates;

Dolphin Class, Fredy L. for being polite at all times in class; Octopus Class, Noah for showing care and concern for others in his football. And all Year 6 children for outstanding attitude and effort in their SATs week. A special award for Politeness goes to Daisie. The class awards this week go to ; Starfish Class, Charlie and Jake; Stingray Class, Rosie and Oscar and Mum; Dolphin Class, Mia and Mabel; and Octopus Class Joseph. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: If you have any news, views, reports or advance information about an up-coming event, do please be in touch. I’d love to hear from you.

AND FINALLY: Lots of things for you to enjoy this coming weekend. So do be about and get to as many as you can.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.