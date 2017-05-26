GREETINGS: Fine and sunny again this morning. The month of June was always reckoned to be the month of roses. But for the last couple of weeks I have noticed a proliferation of roses everywhere. And beautiful they are too.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am service will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering. On Saturday we remember the Venerable Bede from 735;The Spring Bank Holiday is on Monday 29th, which is also Oak Apple Day which commemorates the Restoration of the Monarchy in 1660. Tuesday sees the anniversary of Joan of Arc, the visionary from 1431. On Wednesday 31st we remember the visit of Elizabeth to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

COFFEE MORNING: There were some delicious cakes, scones and sausage rolls on sale at the Coffee Morning last Saturday. Much chat and meeting of friends took place in the church and a merry noise was evident. There were some lovely plants too.

WEATHER: The rain was a bit vicious when it came, but the gardens have benefited greatly. The weeds, which are growing prolifically, come out much more easily. !! The week is supposed to be fine and warm.

THE ART EXHIBITION: A fantastic display of talent was shown in the Memorial Hall last weekend. There were some humorous pictures which took my fancy, which were also produced as cards. Everything was beautifully displayed too. Thank you to the ladies who served out the delicious Ploughman’s Lunches and scrummy cakes.

QUEEN’S HEAD: There is a mini Beer Festival over the Bank Holiday. On Friday between 9 and 11 pm the Incredible Marie White Band plays; on Sunday 28th Porchlight Smoker plays Bluegrass country music; and on the Bank Holiday Crooked Style play something billed as Rabbit Rabbit. Go and find out !! On Sunday and Monday the music is played between 4 & 6 pm. There will be a charity Quiz night on Wednesday 31st beginning at 8.30 pm in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

SCHOOL NEWS: After a very busy term, the staff and children will be looking forward to their holiday next week. The Year 2s have completed their SATs tests and the year 5s will have enjoyed their residential trip organised by PGL. 60 years ago , - yes really, - I much enjoyed a PGL holiday canoeing down the River Wye and shooting the rapids at Monnigton Falls. Probably wouldn’t he allowed now because of “elf an’ safety.” If you have any remaining Sainsbury’s vouchers, please will you bring them to school. The Head Teacher’s awards this week go to : Starfish Class, Deacon for kindness to others in class; Stingray Class, Summer for great effort and examples in her work; Dolphin Class, Jacob for a great attitude to learning; and Octopus Class, Cole for a fantastic contribution to assembly time. The Class awards go to ; Starfish Class, Hannah and Eleanor; Stingray Class, Annie and all of Year 2 for efforts in their SATs tests; Dolphin Class, Heidi and Jolie; and Octopus Class, Mary and Jasmine. Well done everybody. The school is closed from Monday 29th May, returning on 5th June for term 6.

CONTACT: Please send in anything which you would like reported or advertised that’s going on in the village.

AND FINALLY: With the second Bank Holiday of the month coming up this weekend, I hope that you have lots of fun or, if you prefer, relaxation maybe in the garden or on the beach. And if you have visitors, enjoy their company.

