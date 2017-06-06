GREETINGS

A quiet village at the moment, nothing much a-doing, so a short column this week.

CHURCH NEWS

The 9.30 am service will be Parish Eucharist led, I think, by Rev. Malcolm Pickering. We used to call it Whit Sunday, but now it is Pentecost. And Whit Sunday was followed by Whit Monday, which was a Bank Holiday. How things have changed. Whatever, it is the time when the Holy Spirit come to support the Disciples after Ascension Day. Tongues of fire hovered above their heads and they were able to speak in many languages. They were NOT drunk, as some bystanders claimed !! Sunday is also the 100th anniversary of the Order of the British Empire. Today, Friday, is Coronation Day 1953. The Trooping of the Colour will be on Saturday, which is also Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s 96th birthday During the week we remember D Day in 1944; and Columba, Abbot of Iona on Friday.

WEATHER

Well, two thunderstorms over the Bank Holiday weekend was interesting. We needed the rain so the gardens would have appreciated it. The very-fast growing weeds come out more easily. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 04.47; in May it was 05.22; Sunset will be at 21.04; in May it was 20.06. You can tell that we are approaching the longest day of the year.

CONCERT

Just up the road in Winchelsea, there will be a concert given by the Occasional Consort. The music will be mostly Baroque. The concert begins at 7.30 pm and tickets are £10 available at the door. I like music by Handel, Monteverdi and Buxtehude. The accompanist is Shirley Carey, Organist Nigel Howard and instrumentalists are led by Peter Field.

QUEEN’S HEAD

The live music between 4 & 6 pm will be played by Cut the Mustard playing Hot Stuff.

SCHOOL NEWS

The staff and children have been on holiday this week. Do hope they had lots of R & R. Everyone returns on Monday 5th June for term 6.

CONTACT

If you have anything which you would like publicised, do get in touch.

AND FINALLY

I’m almost relieved that May is over. The two Bank Holidays are quite disruptive, but I hope you found enjoyable things to do last weekend.

