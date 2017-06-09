GREETINGS: Summer is behaving itself, and not giving rise to the comment “flaming June.” Depending on your tone of voice, it can mean lovely hot weather or something much more derogatory !

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist for Trinity Sunday will be led by Rev. Christopher Breeds. There will also be a Baptism. Tomorrow,10th June, there will be the ceremony of the Trooping of the Colour on the Queen’s Official Birthday. It is also Prince Philip’s birthday. During the coming week we remember Barnabus the Apostle, who was not one of the original twelve apostles. He became a leader of the early church and accompanied Paul on his journeys, eventually breaking away to return to Cyprus where he was martyred in AD 61. Thursday 15th is the Day of Thanksgiving for Holy Communion, or Corpus Christi. Friday 16th is the day of St. Richard of Chichester. Our Daughter Church of St. Richard at Winchelsea Beach will be celebrating their Patronal Festival on 18th with a Songs of Praise at 3.30 pm. Do try to come along.

WEATHER: Have you been able to do any star gazing during the balmy summer evenings? They have been a magnificent sight. The only drawback to lots of sunny weather is very dry gardens and constant watering of plants in pots. When you have clay very close to the surface, lots of plants say a definite “no thankyou” to growing and do better in nice compost in pots. But roses love it and are in superb, glorious bloom right now. Do remember to keep the bird baths full. Our feathered friends need us to help, particularly now that the young birds are fledging and hopping around the gardens.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday between 4 - 6 pm will be played by Cut the Mustard playing Hot Stuff. Food is served in the pub from 12 - 2.30 & 6 - 9.30 pm Monday - Friday, and 12 - 9.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Booking is advisable.

NEW PAVILION LOTTERY: The April and May draws were made this week at the Five Villages House. Thanks to everyone at the house for their kind hospitality and continued support. The April Draw was made by Mrs. Barbara Ford and Miss Jacky Wilmott. The winners were ;1st, £50 Barbara Southerden; 2nd, £25 Pat Kent; 3rd, £20 Dave Harding; 4th, £15, Brian Pitt; 5th, £10, Tony Barber and 6th, £5, Brenda Watson. The May Draw was made by residents of 5VH. 1st, £50, Travis Paige; 2nd, £25, Kirk Gillard; 3rd, £20, Gareth Oliver; 4th, £15, Karen Safarlie; 5th, £10, Kirstie Owen; & 6th £5, Joan Butler. New members are always welcome to join for £1 per month. The June draw will be made at Icklesham School Fete on Saturday 24th June.

SCHOOL NEWS: The school reopened for Term 6 last Monday. I expect that a full programme of swimming is in operation to take advantage of the warm weather. In my opinion, it is vital for children in this area to learn to swim and be confident in water.

CONTACT: There are quite a few events coming up later in the month, so please do keep me informed of the details.

AND FINALLY: I had not heard of Ariana Grande before the Manchester bombing - I’m too old !! But she seems to me to be a remarkable 23 year old with a great heart. Her performance last weekend was amazingly moving to raise money for the victims. By the time you read this, we will know who is to take us through the Brexit negotiations. I wonder what the future holds for Amber Rudd? Whatever you will be doing over the weekend and next week, try to have some fun !

