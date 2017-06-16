GREETINGS: Hope this finds you well. And relieved that all the political shouting is over for now. Two re-counts before our Amber’s result was announced ! During the week to come we have two significant events on the calendar. On Wednesday 21st it is the Summer Solstice, when the sun is as near to overhead as it ever gets, so it is the longest day of the year. Of course, that means that the days will shorten from then on all the way to Christmas - downhill all the way .!! And Saturday 24th is Midsummer Day. I have never understood why they are different.

CHURCH NEWS: In an alteration to the published list, the 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by Rev. David Page. There will also be a Baptism. Sunday is Waterloo Day 1815 and Father’s Day. Wednesday 21st is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge’s birthday; he was born in 1982. And Thursday 22nd is the remembrance of St. Alban, the first martyr of Britain in 250. A spectacular procession of giant puppets, re-enacting the martyrdom of Alban followed by the Rose Service in St. Alban’s Abbey, on the Saturday nearest 22nd June, so next Saturday if you were planning to go.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow morning, Saturday 17th June, there will be a Coffee morning in All Saints with St. Nicolas’ Church from 10.30 am until 12 noon. There will be Cakes, Bring & Buy, and Produce. And, of course, an opportunity to have delicious coffee and a chat with friends. Do come.

WEATHER: Parts of my garden are showing cracks in the clay sub-soil. Do you have this problem? Aren’t the roses beautiful at the moment? There is plenty of colour in this summer weather. Speaking to my grand-daughter in Cumbria, she was complaining of the day-long rain which they had last Saturday. We so often get gray clouds which merely obscure the sun and do not bring any rain. The perfect scenario would be some rain during the night and sun during the day. Did you see the glorious, low. late-rising full moon last weekend? It was spectacular.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday from 4 till 6 will be played by John Crampton playing Foot Stomping Blues. It would be lovely to sit out in the garden with a glass of something alcoholic and enjoy the midsummer.

SCHOOL NEWS: Next Saturday, 24th June is the school Summer fayre from 11am till 2 pm. There will be a raffle, tombola, BBQ, photo booth, live performances and much, much more. Because of funding cuts, the school has asked the Friends PTFA to help specifically with support for the school library. The school has not been allocated charitable funds to complete the library. Today, Friday, there is a mufti day or bring-a-bottle for the tombola or £1 donation. Every little helps. Swimming is in full flow while the weather is good. The Head Teacher awards, reflecting Hope, Faith and Love go this week to : Starfish Class, Jake, for encouraging others in swimming; Stingray Class, Grace for setting a good example with great homework; Dolphin Class, Lily Rose, for consistently applying herself to her learning; and Octopus Class, Cole for being a good role model, leading in Maths. The class awards go to : Starfish Class, Johnnie and Lorien; Stingray Class, Ella and Liam; Dolphin Class, Lauren and Jorja; and Octopus Class, Kaitlyn and Freddie. Well done everyone. We do hope you all have splendid weather for the fayre

CONTACT: Do take advantage of the free publicity if you are organising any event. Not everyone reads the paper, but every little helps, doesn’t it ? Use the email or pop round. Contrary to perceived opinion, I am often in !!

AND FINALLY: Please support the coffee morning if you are able, and have a really good week ahead.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.