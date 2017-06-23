GREETINGS: You will have noticed the evenings drawing in, I expect ?!!! Last Wednesday was the longest day of the year, or the Summer Solstice. And tomorrow, Saturday 24th June is Midsummer’s Day. A VERY IMPORTANT DAY in the village, more later.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Eucharistic service for the second Sunday after Trinity, will be led by Rev. Malcolm Jones. The Coffee morning last Saturday was well attended and a merry hum of conversation could be heard. And the CAKES !! And there were lots of Eccles cakes too. Thank you.

WEATHER: “Aint it ‘ot?” Even my neighbours, who go frequently to sit on hot sunny beaches in Southern Spain or Greece, say they haven’t known it to be this hot in England. We all know about sun safety, but please remember to keep the bird baths refilled. There are no puddles for the birds. It is getting a little tedious to keep watering plants in pots, but with lots of water and the heat, they are really flourishing. Has anyone any tomatoes ripe yet?

OPEN GARDENS: There will be 5 beautiful gardens open for you to visit on Tuesday 4th July, between 10.30am and 4 pm. This is in aid of St. Michael’s Hospice. There will be refreshments on sale, provided by the garden owners. What I cannot tell you is where they are. Please go to fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com, purchase an Open Garden booklet or phone Felicity on 01424 457 959 and details will be available.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: Please book this date and be sure to come to a Coffee Morning, followed by a Summer Lunch, with a cake stall, a raffle and table sale. SATURDAY 8TH JULY from 10am to 2 pm. The lunch will be £5 and you may purchase a glass of wine if you wish. This very generous event organised by the residents of Five Villages House is to raise funds for cleaning the church organ. But it sounds good just to be there. Do come.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday between 4 & 6 pm will be played by Coupe De Ville playing Rock. Th pub has 30 consecutive years in the Good Beer Guide. The bar is open from 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 12 noon to 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Icklesham Parish Council news: A local council for the people of Icklesham, Winchelsea, Winchelsea Beach and Rye Harbour. From your Icklesham Ward councillors, Corinne Merricks, Jane Austen, Jim Horsman and Nick Warren.

FORMER LOCAL COUNCILLOR PASSED AWAY - It is with sadness that we have to report the death of former local Rother District Councillor, Nick Ramus, who served this Parish for many years and our condolences are with his family.

ICKLESHAM RECREATION GROUND - Due to what appears to be vandalism, the tunnel in the playground at Icklesham has been out of action for health and safety reasons, while the Parish Council seeks repairs to the concrete cover of the mound. This has been reported to the Police.

This will require a full refit by the suppliers, Playdale, and we hope to be able to arrange this and re-open the tunnel in the near future.

There are other signs of vandalism on the Recreation Ground, e.g. damage to the balustrade on the Pavilion, broken bottles and the seat screws being removed on the Zip-Wire.

If you see any vandalism occurring on the Recreation Ground, please can you let the Parish Clerks or one of your Parish Councillors know about this?

It is such a shame that a few can cause such unnecessary problems for everyone else who wants to enjoy our lovely Recreation Ground facility.

DEFIBRULATOR USED TO SAVE LIFE - In conjunction with the village hall management committees, all four village halls in the Parish now have defibrillators installed (previously only Rye Harbour Village Hall) and the excellent Rother Responders gave a training session at Icklesham Memorial Hall last month. We are therefore pleased that the defibrillator at Winchelsea Beach Village Hall was used to save someone’s life this month.

PLANNING SUB COMMITTEE - Following complaints from residents about the number of incidents where the Fire Brigade was having to be called out to fires at The Old Woodyard, Main Road, Icklesham (opposite Goldhurst Green), the Parish Council Planning Committee have asked Rother District Council and the environment Agency to take this up with the owners and hirers of this land to stop the nuisance and danger to local residents and we continue to monitor the situation.

HEARING DIFFICULTIES - If you do, then you may wish to seek free advice from East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre’s mobile unit which will be outside Five Villages House, Oast House Road, Icklesham on Thursday 22nd June from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

LOCAL HEALTH AND CARE WATCHDOG COMING TO ICKLESHAM PARISH - The Healthwatch East Sussex Listening Project will be coming to Winchelsea at some point after 10th July and they want to hear what local issues you face in getting healthcare. If you are interested in being involved, then phone 0333 101 4007.

Your councillors are here to represent you and welcome your views on any matter. Please do talk to them or send your reviews/requests to the Parish Clerk at ickleshampc@hotmail.co.uk or write c/o Wildgoose Cottage, Gorsethorn Way, Fairlight, East Sussex TN35 4BQ.

SCHOOL NEWS: The most important thing for the school is the Summer Fayre tomorrow from 11 am to 2 pm. There you will find a raffle, BBQ, photobooth, live performances. and much, much more. The friends PTFA will be raising funds to help complete the library, following cuts to funding. They really deserve your support, so come if you can. Hopefully the summer weather will hold for them. Sports Day will be on Monday 3rd July with KS1 starting at 1 pm and KS2 staring at 2 pm. Are all you parents training hard ?? Swimming every day while the weather is good sounds great fun. The Head Teacher Awards are focussing on Hope, Faith and Love. They go this week to : Starfish Class, Jake for encouraging others in swimming; Stingray Class, Grace for setting a good example with great homework; Dolphin Class, Lily Rose for consistently applying herself to her learning;, and Octopus Class, Cole, for being a good role model leading in Maths. The class awards go to : Starfish Class, Johnie and Lorien; Stingray Class, Ella and Liam; Dolphin Class, Lauren and Jorja; and Octopus Class, Kaitlyn and Freddie. Well done everybody. Starfish Class will be having a picnic today, Friday.

CONTACT: If anyone has any information regarding events, or reviews, please let me know. Use the email or pop round.

AND FINALLY: Stay safe in the sun, drink lots of water and please remember the birds. Enjoy all your activities this week.

