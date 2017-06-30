GREETINGS: After the searing heat last week, we are back to more normal temperatures, the sun is shining again this morning, Monday. It was disappointing for the School Summer Fayre, when everyone had worked so hard, that the rain spoiled what should have been a really super outdoor event. Being an old cynic, I could have forecast rain, - it was midsummer’s day and also Glastonbury !!!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Eucharist will be a family affair. Rev. Malcolm Pickering will lead the service and his wife Jean will be playing the organ. This day commemorates the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Monday 3rd is the celebration of Thomas the Apostle, whose day is really 21st December which is the day he was martyred in India in AD 72. This transference is quite customary, as is the feast day of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury, murdered in the Cathedral in 1171, whose actual day is 29th December, but is more usually remembered on 7th July. St. Thomas’ Church in Winchelsea is dedicated to the latter St. Thomas, and is holding its Patronal festival this coming Sunday at 11 am.

WEATHER: Disappointing for the school, but good for the gardens. The rain was minimal, and there are anxieties about the level of water in the aquifers, following a very dry winter. Hose pipe bans looming ? An island surrounded by water ought to be able to desalinate some of it surely? Sunrise tomorrow, 1st July is at 04.47 : at the beginning of June it was at 04.47 so no change there; Sunset on 1st July is 21.14, at the beginning of June it was 21.04.

OPEN GARDENS: On Tuesday 4th July there will be five beautiful gardens open for you to visit. I can tell you about three of them. BROOK FARM is set within 500 acres of pasture land with stunning views of Rye and Winchelsea. The walled garden provides colour and texture throughout the year. Located in the Brede Valley this working farm has up to 2,000 sheep which are supervised by loyal and trusty sheepdogs. UPPER BROOK HOUSE is an informal garden with naturalised planting and a prairie inspired design. Grasses, native wild flowers and perennials create colour, texture and year round interest against a background of long views, native hedging and old brick. The garden leads to a small vineyard. BROADSTREET HOUSE has a large garden with a variety of interesting trees, a big pond with wildlife and a wonderful view down the Brede Valley. It was developed many years ago by the previous owners and over the past few years the current owners have been restoring it, adding new beds and a waterfall. Like most gardens it is a work in progress. Refreshments will be for sale provided by the garden owners. If you call up the website at fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or call Felicity on 01424 457 959 you could find out about the others.They are open 10.30 am to 4 pm.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: On Saturday 8th July from 10am to 2 pm there will be a coffee morning, a Summer lunch, a cake stall and a raffle and table sale. This is being generously organised to raise funds for the restoration of the church organ. The lunch will cost £5 and you may also purchase a glass of wine if you wish. It promises to be a great social morning at 5 Villages.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Creole Jazz playing trad Jazz from 4 - 6 pm.

ROBIN HOOD INN: During the weekend of 7 - 8 - 9 July there will be a Rabbit Rally at the Robin Hood. This is a Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club rally when there will be hundreds of bikers camping in the field adjacent to the pub. There will be a Beer tent, Bands, BBQ, and “good grub” including breakfast at the pub. Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 at the gate. Evening only is £5. If you wish to book go online to www.tomcc-rother.co.uk or telephone Richie on 01323 766.013. For anyone with an interest in motorbikes, this is one not to miss.

LOTTERY DRAW: The draw was made by Mrs. Robinson, Head Teacher at Icklesham Primary School, at the school Fayre last Saturday. The winners were :1st, £50, Margaret Bumstead; 2nd, £25, Yvonne Bellhouse; 3rd, £20, Joan Butler; 4th, £15, Clare Donovan; 5th, £10, Tracey Young; 6h, £5, Sue Leech.

SCHOOL NEWS: I don’t have any up-to-date information about the Fayre, but the awards this week go to : Head Teacher Awards, Starfish Class, Isolde; Stingray Class, Tommy; Dolphin Class, Eve, and Octopus Class, Mary. Special award goes to Joel. The class awards go to Starfish Class, Peggy and Millie; Stingray Class, Ollie and Skie; Dolphin Class, Tiggy and Jazmin and Octopus Class, Freddie and Jake. Well done everybody. Sports Day will be on Monday 3rd July, KS 1 at 1 pm, KS2 from 2 pm.

CONTACT: Please use the email to keep information coming through. Every little helps with publicity !!

AND FINALLY: Have a great week. It may rain, but enjoy that too.

