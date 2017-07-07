GREETINGS: By the time you read this I shall have been away “0op north” visiting family. And I have yet to pack and do the watering !!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for the fourth Sunday after Trinity , Sea Sunday, will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Malcolm Pickering. Please remember that there will be a joint Benefice service at St. Thomas’ Winchelsea next Sunday at 11 am. The Bishop of Lewes will officiate at the Eucharist. Everyone is invited to this service.

WEATHER: What a mixed month June was. The temperature reached 35 degrees in the middle of the month, and Scotland has had the wettest June for ages. The weeds are growing apace; the roses are blooming lovely; there are beans on my plants; and yet I have to water all the plants in pots. My sweet peas are totally delicious.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Summer Show is on Saturday 5th August, which is the same day as the Fete. To enter the show, write your name, address and class numbers on a piece of paper , and deliver it with 20p per entry to 22 High Fords by 7 pm on Wednesday 2nd August. There are vegetable, flower, floral art and cookery sections. In the cookery section there is a class for hand made bread, which is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Oast. Schedules are available from 22, High Foords or Judy in the Post Office at the Co-op at Winchelsea Beach.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: Tomorrow, Saturday 8th July, from 10 am to 2 pm there will be a Coffee Morning and a Summer Lunch. There will be a cake stall, a raffle and a bric-a-brac table. This is generously organised to raise funds to restore the organ in the church. The lunch will cost £5 and you will be able to buy a glass of wine if you wish. Lunch begins around 12 noon.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by someone yet to be arranged !! Go along to hear the mystery performers.

ROBIN HOOD INN: This weekend, 7, 8, 9, July there will be a Rabbit Rally in the field beside the pub. This is the triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club rally. There will be a beer tent, Bands, BBQ, and food at the pub. Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the gate. Evening only is £5. If you want to book, go online to www.tomcc-rother.co.uk or phone Richie on 01323 766 013. Lots of bikes to see, and, I expect, hear.

SCHOOL NEWS: The amazing Summer Fayre raised £1,600 despite the rain. Congratulations to everyone involved and many thanks to the Friends PTFA. The new class teacher for years 2 & 3, Mr. Cornes, visited the school last week. Dolphin Class and Starfish Class really enjoyed their trips. The Head Teacher Awards this week go to ,Starfish Class, Michael for looking after friends on the trip; Stingray Class, Paige for always doing her best in work and play; Dolphin Class, Mei for a fantastic attitude to learning; and Octopus Class, Siena for a fantastic effort and trying her best. Congratulations to Noah who has received a framed certificate for his excellent book review written on the novel “The Dog, Ray” by Linda Coggin. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: Please pop round or use the e-mail to let me know about events coming up in the village. Always pleased to see you.

AND FINALLY: Hope you all have a lovely week, although it may be wet.

