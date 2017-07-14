GREETINGS: Well, I went “oop north”, to the Cumbria / Lancashire border. It rained ALL day Tuesday. Was grey and overcast on Wednesday. Was raining when we awoke on Thursday. Talk about the north / south divide. It got steadily hotter the further south I travelled.

CHURCH NEWS: Please will all members of the congregation join in the service at St. Thomas’ WInchelsea at 11 am next Sunday. It is a joint Benefice service with the Bishop of Lewes presiding. The next Church Market will be tomorrow, Saturday 15th from 10.30 to 12 noon. There will be tea, coffee, cakes, bring and buy, and produce. Come along and bring your friends. There will be lots of chat. Tomorrow is St Swithin’s Day.

WEATHER: It is still hot and dry. But there is a legend that if it rains on St. Swithin’s Day, it will rain for the next 40 days. This dates back to 971when St. Swithin’s relics were taken from his grave outside Winchester Cathedral and put inside the building in contravention of his express wish. It rained hard that day and every day until St. Bartholomew’s Day, 24th August.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: There was a goodly crowd last Saturday, some for coffee and lots of people for an excellent lunch. It was delicious and a bargain. I have not heard how much was raised for the organ fund. The organisers worked very hard and are to be thanked and congratulated on a splendid morning.

GOLF CHALLENGE: I will forward the copy of this when I have finished.

QUENN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday between 4 & 6 pm will be played by Roger Carey 3 playing Jazz Rock. I live so near to the Queen’s Head, I would expect to be able to hear the music, but I never do. There is a Quiz night on Wednesday 19th at 8.30 pm in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Members of Icklesham Casuals Football Club: completed their 80 Hole Charity Golf Challenge at the end of June. The first ball was struck just after 6 a.m. at the Tudor Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Bearsted with the final putt being holed at 9.30 p.m. the following day at International Golf Maastricht in Holland with the challenge having taken just under 38.5 hours. Golf courses in Lille, France, near Liege in Belgium and Eschweiler in Germany were played along the way.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported the event either by sponsoring a hole or donating through the Virgin Money Giving page. It is your generosity that made the challenge worthwhile and provided the incentive to keep going when our limbs told us otherwise! To date the sum of £3533.17 has been raised for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Donations can still be made through http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/IckleshamCasualsFootballClub

SCHOOL NEWS: I have not had a report from the school this week. The Leavers’ Service will be in Icklesham Church on Wednesday 19th July at 9.30 am. All are welcome. Then the school closes down for the summer apart from a couple of inset days. I wish everyone, students, staff, and all helpers and support staff, a good break and lots of R & R.

CONTACT: Please keep telling me about stuff which is going on or about to happen. Otherwise I have nothing to write about !!

AND FINALLY: See you at the Church Market. Enjoy the week ahead come rain or shine.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.