GREETINGS: Perhaps I will be able to get on with a few things now that Wimbledon is over. Not being a sporty person, I am surprised at myself for watching so much. Did you enjoy it ?

CHURCH NEWS: Following a very happy joint service for all the benefice with the Bishop of Lewes last week, there will be a Eucharist Service at 9.30 am for the sixth Sunday after Trinity. This will be led by Rev. Dick Dengate. The Coffee morning last Saturday was well attended and there were delicious cakes to eat and buy. There were also books and a bric-a-brac table.Its a good place to meet friends.. During the coming week we remember Mary Magdalene on Saturday and James the Apostle on Wednesday. James the Great, the brother of John, was the first of the apostles to be martyred. he was put to the sword by Herod Agrippa in AD 44.

WEATHER: Hot and dry again maybe thunderstorms later in the week.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Long Haul, playing Country Music.

ICKLESHAM FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: The date is fast approaching. It all happens on Saturday 5th August from 1 pm. There will be a Fun Dog Show, Wealden Brass Ensemble,, BBQ, Pimms Bar, Classic Cars, Pett Level Rescue, Ridge Fire Station, Rye Dance, Craft Stalls, Archery, Children’s Races and Games, Side Shows, a Grand Raffle with cash prizes and an intriguing event called the Sheep Rod Show which includes a sheering display and the Sheep Show Shuffle - yes, Dancing Sheep.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: This is happening in the Memorial Hall at the same time as the Fete. There will be classes for vegetables, flowers, floral art and cookery. The Society will be doing teas during the afternoon.

PARISH COUNCIL Report: From your Icklesham Ward councillors, Corinne Merricks, Jane Austen, Jim Horsman and Nick Warren.

ICKLESHAM RECREATION GROUND PLAYGROUND UPDATE - As we go to press the repairs to the damaged play tunnel have been booked and it is anticipated that the work will have been completed and the tunnel reopened for play by the time you are reading this.

As previously reported, the damage appeared to be as a result of vandalism. If you see anybody mistreating any of the Parish equipment, please do report this to our Parish Clerks.

ANNUAL GRANT APPROVED FOR ICKLESHAM TRUST COMMITTEE - The Parish Council has again approved an annual grant £1725 to Icklesham Trust Committee to support the work that the Trust does in running Icklesham Memorial Hall and Icklesham Sports Pavilion.

CONQUEST HOSPITAL MRI SCANNER APPEAL - The Hospital, through the Conquest MRI 25 Scanner Appeal, has currently raised £800,000 towards it’s $1million target to buy a new MRI scanner to meet the growing demand in the area that the hospital covers, which of course includes Icklesham Parish.

At present patients are having to be referred to hospitals elsewhere, often London with all the travel and cost difficulties this entails.

The Parish Council has donated £1000 towards this vital health service need for our area.

LITTER ON ICKLESHAM RECREATION GROUND - Recent monitoring indicated that the litterbin on the Recreation Ground car park, which is visible from Main Road, was being rapidly filled up by what appeared to be motorists passing through the village rather than local people using the recreation ground and the bin was regularly overflowing with litter left around it.

On an experimental basis this bin was removed (still leaving the bins behind the bus shelter and in the playground) and this seems to have substantially reduced the litter being left on site.

We continue to monitor the situation to decide how best to provide a litter facility without encouraging dumping and welcome residents views on how they think this should be achieved. If you wish to comment, please contact a local Councillor or the Parish Clerk.

ALLOTMENTS - The new Allotments Committee which now includes an allotment tenant from each of the four Parish allotment sites as well as a Councillor from each Ward has now met for the first time and has agreed quarterly meeting dates. They are drawing up a list of work to be undertaken for all four sites and welcome input from other tenants/residents.

The representatives for High Fords/Icklesham are Councillor J Austen and Mr J Holland.

Your councillors are here to represent you and welcome your views on any matter. Please do talk to them or send your reviews/requests to the Parish Clerk at ickleshampc@hotmail.co.uk or write c/o Wildgoose Cottage, Gorsethorn Way, Fairlight, East Sussex TN35 4BQ.

SCHOOL NEWS: After an incredibly busy week last week, the school has held its End-of Term service and the children and staff are now on holiday until September. The final awards of the year are as follows ; Head teacher’s Awards go to Starfish Class, Nancy for motivated learning and doing her best; Stingray Class, Liam for being sensible and being a good example in class; Dolphin Class, Eve for kindness and understanding to others; Octopus Class, Solomon for fantastic effort and superb acting in the play. A special award for politeness goes to Marley.

The Class awards go to : Starfish Class, Percy and Isolde; Stingray Class, Pearl and Oscar; Dolphin Class, Amaro and Sophie T; and Octopus Class, Mrs. Piggott and Mrs. Thake for their help with the play. The class names will change for the new term. They will be Squirrel, Falcon, Badger and Fox.

CONTACT: Please keep the information coming my way, about all the up-coming events.

AND FINALLY: Do enjoy the week ahead and plan for the Fete - to go, help and support all the events.

