GREETINGS: The holiday season has begun an you may well be off to pastures new or abroad. Do enjoy. But if you are staying at home, remind yourself that many, many people come here to our beaches and countryside for THEIR holiday.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Eucharist for the seventh Sunday after Trinity will be led by Rev. Edward Bryant. Next week we commemorate Joseph of Arimathea on Monday. On Tuesday, 1st August - where has the year gone? - it is Lammas Day. Lammas, or loaf mass, is the feast of the first fruits marking the beginning of the harvest. In some parishes loaves of bread are made from the first ripened corn and taken into the church to be blessed.

WEATHER: Although it did not rain on St. Swithin’s Day, we seem to have had quite a lot recently. It must be good for gardens. It is certainly making the grass grow apace. Sunrise on 29th July will be at 05 19, it was 04 47 on 1st; sunset will be 20 47, on 1st it was 21 14. Are you watching the nights drawing in ?!!

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Wakin’ Snakes, playing Cajun Old-time Blues. There will be a Quiz on Wednesday 2nd August at 8.30 pm in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

FETE: The date is drawing ever closer !! The grand Icklesham Fete will take place on Saturday 5th August opening at 1 pm. on the recreation ground. There really is something for everyone. The event which intrigues me the most is The Sheep Road Show. This is EDU tainment at its best. A live show in a humorous style, 4 breeds of sheep each with a story to tell and welcomed onto the stage by their own theme tunes, then a very informative shearing display. Just to add to this humorous but educational show, the sheep then do the Sheep Show Shuffle. Yes, Dancing Sheep.! The Applause Theatre will also be there with Rat Choc Chip. This is described as Beautiful Creatures Theatre. Entry to the show is free and there is plenty of off road parking.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AND SUMMER SHOW: This is taking place in the Memorial hall at the same time as the Fete. There are classes for vegetables, flowers, floral art and cooking sections.To enter the Flower Show write your name , address and the class numbers you wish to enter on a piece of paper and deliver it to 22, High Fords by 7 pm on Wednesday 2nd August. Staging is between 8 and 10 am on the morning of the show. Schedules are still available form Anne Osborne at 22, High Fords or Judy at the Co-op Post Office at Winchelsea Beach. The Art Club will be in charge of the refreshments and would be very grateful for any donations of cakes etc. to sell with the teas.

CONCERT: There is a wonderful opportunity to hear the amazing Webb Family Trio play a concert at 7pm on Saturday 5th August. Dad Jonathan plays the piano, Emmanuel aged 16 plays the violin and Gabriel aged 12, the ‘cello. Now, they are not just clever amateurs. They are fabulous musicians who are well on their way to becoming professional musicians. Dad is an international conductor and the boys have been performing their magic for many years. They are coming to Winchelsea Church for the third time on Saturday 5th August. Tickets are £10 at the door and there will be refreshments available. If you have a love of music, do come. They are so wonderful.

ORGAN MUSIC: The series of concerts played on the Father Willis Organ in All Saints Church, Hastings is now up and running. The next concert will be played by Matthew Jorysz form Westminster Abbey. This will be on Monday 31st July at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £10 at the door. Refreshments are available in the interval, there is wheelchair access and there are toilets. If you like organ music, this is as good as it gets.

CONTACT: Thank you for all the information received. Please keep it coming.

AND FINALLY: Lots coming up for you to enjoy. But if you are going away on holiday, hope you have a splendid time.

