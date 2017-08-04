GREETINGS: What a fantastic weekend we have coming up. All the fun of a VILLAGE FETE on Saturday 5th August, TOMORROW from 1 pm. Fine weather has been ordered, with sun to shine on the festivities. I’ll go into details further down.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Eucharist service for the eighth Sunday after Trinity will be led by Father Barry Carter. This Sunday is also the Transfiguration of Our Lord. On Wednesday we remember Mary Sumner, Founder of the Mothers’ Union in 1921.

WEATHER: The blustery winds last week were entirely due to the wandering jet stream, which was fixed firmly across the south of England and the channel. Because this jet stream has looped far further south than normal for this time of year, the low pressure systems keep approaching from the Atlantic. The rain was welcomed by the gardeners, but we don’t need any next Saturday thankyou.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Louis Turpin and Roger Hubbard, playing Bluesy. That should be good.

ICKLESHAM FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: This takes place on the Recreation Ground from 1 pm. There will be a Fun Dog Show, Wealden Brass Band, BBQ and Pimms Bar, Classic Cars, Pett Level Rescue, Ridge Fire Station, Rye Dance, Craft Stalls, Archery, Children’s races and games, lots of Side Shows,, a Grand Raffle, Applause Touring Theatre, and the Sheep Road Show. There is plenty of free parking and FREE ENTRY. In other words, something for everyone.

FLOWER SHOW: This will be found in the Memorial Hall during the FETE. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, floral art and a cooking section. The Horticultural Society will be providing teas during the afternoon. It is not too late to offer any donations of savouries , cakes and Tombola prizes, which will be gratefully received.

CONCERT AT WINCHELSEA: To round off a perfect day, come to a lovely concert in Winchelsea Church at 7 pm on Saturday 5h August. This will be played by the Webb Family Trio, Father Jonathan on piano, Emmanuel, age 16 on violin and Gabriel, aged 13 on ‘cello. Take it from me that they are very, very special. Tickets are £10 at the door and refreshments will be available during the interval. I do hope to see many of you there. Parking anywhere around the church.

CONTACT: Thank you for all information. Keep it coming please.

AND FINALLY: Much to do and much to enjoy. Hope you all have a fantastic weekend.

