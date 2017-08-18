GREETINGS: Enjoying the summer? Wasn’t Winchelsea lucky with the weather for their Fete? There is no justice in this world.!! Although from what Nick Warren says, there was a lot of camaraderie in the rain. I’m a bit distracted at the moment, having taken two rescue Siamese cats. They are hiding under the cupboard and won’t come out !!

CHURCH NEWS: The service for the Tenth Sunday after Trinity will be led by Rev Iain Morrison. The magazines states the time as 11 am. THIS IS NOT CORRECT the service is, as usual, at 9.30 pm.. On Thursday 24th we remember St. Bartholomew, who was an Apostle.

WEATHER: Fine and dry, hot even, this Monday morning.

QUEEN’S HEAD: AUGUST MINI BEER FESTIVAL

Friday 25th Doctor Savage Band 9 - 11 pm; Sunday 27th Grunday 4 - 6 pm; Bank Holiday Monday 28th Los Twangueros 4 - 6 pm; Lashings of local Micro Brewery Ales, real Cider, great food all day. queenshead.com or phone 01424 814 552, or facebook.

RYE AND DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday 19 August from 10 am to 4 pm, in aid if St. Michael’s Hospice. The family day out will be host to many entertainments, including a traditional horse and dog show, classic cars, children’s games, ferrets, terrier racing, and much more. There will be a fantastic selection of food and drink, stalls and crafts. The venue is Elm tree Farm, Icklesham, TN 36 4 BH on the A259. The web site at www.stmichaelshospice.com?events/rye-and-district-country-show will give you more information.

HEAD SHAVE: Mrs. Sheila Goldsmith writes that her daughter Karen is having her hair completely shaved off, to raise money for a lovely 4 year old girl living in Westfield, who is terminally ill with a rare disease called Alexander disease. This will take place at a Coffee Morning at the Scout Hut, Rye, near the swimming pool, 10 am - 1 pm. on Saturday 9th September. There will be stalls and prizes. Please come and support this event.

GINGER CAT: Has anyone lost a ginger cat with a white bib? He looks well cared for but is spending a lot of time in Carole Watson’s garden, going into the house, terrorising her cats and stealing their food. He is a clever cat who can get in through any open window or door and scale fences with ease. If he is not claimed, he will be taken to the RSPCA. The number to ring is 01424 814 558 if he sounds like yours.

Icklesham Summer Fete & Flower Show: On behalf of Icklesham Trusts Committee please accept our thanks for all your hard work, that helped make this year’s Fete & Flower Show a success, despite the best efforts of the weather to frustrate us.

Please pass on our thanks to all your members or colleagues who were involved.

We have had very positive feedback on the event. Many were impressed by the number and variety of displays, entertainment, activities and stalls. A number of people fed back that this was one of the friendliest Summer Fetes that they have been to, which is a great tribute to those directly involved on the day and the village.

It was particularly pleasing to see such a significant increase in the number of entries to both the flower show (the Hall looked magnificent) and the dog show. It was also noticeable just how many of those staffing the stalls and events, soldiered on in the torrential rain, including the archery, dog show and many individual stalls.

The primary purpose of the Fete and Flower Show is to bring the Icklesham community together. It is, however, also an important source of funding for the Trust and the individual clubs and societies. We have yet to finalise the accounts but, despite the rain, we are confident of making a healthy profit which will be used to support the running of the Hall & Pavilion for the benefit of the village.

Once again, many thanks for your participation. If you have any ideas as to how we can be even better next year, please do let us know.

Tony Thorne, Chairman & Nick Warren, Secretary

ICKLESHAM PARISH HOUSING PROJECT: IPCLT would like to update the Parish on progress with this exciting project to provide some much needed affordable homes for local people. We would also like to set out details of the project to correct any misunderstandings that there may be locally about its nature and scale.

There are fifteen homes planned on the proposed site (field north of Main Road and West of Broad Street, Icklesham). Envisaged is a mixture of flats and houses, with one, two, or three, bedrooms. Twelve will be available for an affordable rent, and three for shared ownership (these cannot be bought outright), to people who are registered on Rother District Council’s Housing Register and who have a strong local connection with the Parish, e.g. those who are already living in the Parish (for an agreed time), or have in the past, or who have family living in the Parish. All these properties will remain affordable in perpetuity for local people.

We have no plans for any development more than that which is already proposed, nor do we know of any.

The land has not yet been purchased, and will not be until all the relevant surveys and checks that are needed have been completed, and we have all the information to enable a planning application to be made to Rother District Council.

We are committed to undertake a public consultation with details of the scheme layout and properties prior to submitting the application for planning approval. You will be able to see what is proposed and make any comments at this consultation, and we would urge you to wait until then before making up your mind.

Currently we estimate that the public consultation will be in September/October 2017.

If you support the principle of providing affordable housing in our parish to enable families with existing local connections to stay here, you can make a difference by joining the CLT for just £1 – email erskin.warren@btinternet.com for an application form

Icklesham Parish CLT is a non-profit Community Benefit Society set up to provide and protect community assets such as local needs affordable housing for long term community benefit. Website: www. ipclt.btck.co.uk

CONTACT: If anyone has anything to add to Village Voice, please do let me know by email or pop round.

AND FINALLY: Hope you have a good weekend whatever you choose to do, and an exciting week ahead.

