GREETINGS: The series of Village Fetes seems to be coming to an end now. The autumn season is almost upon us. Which means Rye Arts Festival, for those who go to such things. One of my Siamese cats went for a stroll on the bungalow roof and next door’s too. Quite exciting for him and me !!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for the eleventh Sunday after Trinity will be led by Rev. Christopher Breeds. There are many anniversaries and commemorations during the coming week : Monday 28th it is Augustine, Bishop of Hippo 430; Tuesday 29th, the Beheading of John the Baptist; Wednesday 30th, John Bunyan 1688; Thursday 31st, Aidan Bishop of Lindisfarne 651; and Friday 1st September, St. Giles. St. Giles is the Patron Saint of the disabled. Most of the churches and chapels dedicated to him were originally built for hospitals or communities for Handicapped people.

WEATHER: Raining at the monument, nice and gently. Have you noticed the fantastic cloud formations we have had? They are incredibly beautiful.

QUEEN’S HEAD MINI BEER FESTIVAL: Tonight from 9 - 11pm, the Doctor Savage Band; Sunday from 4 - 6 pm, Grundy, playing Covers; Bank Holiday Monday, Los Twangueros from 4 to 6 pm playing Styles from around the World. Lashings of Local Micro Brewery Ales, real Cider too. Great food all day and fab live music. There will be a Quiz night on Wednesday 28th at 8.30 pm, with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Care.

FIVE VILLAGES HOME ASSOCIATION: You are invited to the unveiling of the Memorial Plaque for Daphne Davies on Saturday 26th August at 2.30 pm. A light afternoon tea will be provided. Please RSVP quickly because you should have replied by 21st. 01424 814 876

AUCTION OF PROMISES: The Robin Hood Bonfire Society will be holding and Auction of Promises at the Robin Hood Pub at 1.30 pm All proceeds will go to local good causes.

ART EXHIBITION: Over the Bank Holiday Weekend there will be an exhibition in the Court Hall, Winchelsea. The art works are all by amateur artists willing to sell their work to raise funds to maintain the Town’s 2000 Artefacts including the Town Sign, the Tapestry Collage in the Church and the Beacon. It is open from 10 am until 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday, closing at 3.45 on Monday.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: The Black Cat Gallery in Castle Street is hosting this, but times are not available. It is only a short walk from the Court Hall, so you could if you wish, see the Art and stroll dawn Castle Street to the photographs. It is open on Sunday and Monday.

GINGER CAT: The cat mentioned last week lives very locally and his owners are at present abroad. He is supposed to be being looked after by young people staying in the house. The problem has been noted and action is being taken to remedy the situation. I expect he is lonely with his owners away.

CONTACT: Do tell of anything exciting coming up.

AND FINALLY: Make the most of this final full week of holiday for the children. They are back to school on 6th September. Do something amazing or outrageous and enjoy it.

